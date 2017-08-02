Houck spins three hitless innings for Lowell

The fifth-ranked Red Sox prospect tossed three hitless innings as Class A Short Season Lowell blanked Connecticut, 3-0, at Dodd Stadium. He fanned four, did not walk a batter and threw 31 of 43 pitches for strikes.

It's been an adjustment for Tanner Houck after getting selected by the Red Sox in the first round of this year's Draft, but the right-hander was in top form Tuesday.

"I really located fastballs -- two- and four-seam, in and out -- to both left-handers and right-handers," Houck said. "Just attacking hitters, getting ahead quick and really trusting the defense. Just letting them put my pitches in play and really rotating all my pitches."

After striking out leadoff man Luke Burch and getting Ro Coleman to tap back to the mound, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound starter struck out Jordan Pearce, but a wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Charlie Madden allowed Pearce to reach second base. Houck uncorked another wild pitch but settled in to get Colby Bortles to pop to second and end the early threat.

"It's going to happen in baseball, you just have to have a short memory when stuff like that happens and continue to attack guys," Houck said.

Houck mowed the Tigers down in order in the second and third innings, retiring the final seven batters he faced. The four strikeouts were a career best in his longest outing since the Draft.

After allowing three runs -- two earned -- on two hits and a walk in one inning and throwing 26 pitches in his pro debut on July 17, Houck has given up one run on two hits and two walks over 6 1/3 frames in his next three starts. He also improved his efficiency Tuesday, getting through three innings on those 43 pitches.

"In my first outing, obviously [there were] nerves going into it making my pro debut, but everything kind of settled down; I've really adjusted to the five-day rotation really well and kind of adapted from there," Houck said. "I'm really just being myself and not trying to overthrow and trying to strike everyone out -- just trusting my stuff."

The 21-year-old Illinois native was 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings at the University of Missouri this past season after posting a 2.99 ERA in 2016. And he's starting to recognize the need for increased consistency in the New York-Penn League.

"These guys are professionals for a reason -- they're all good hitters," Houck said. "If you make a mistake, they're going to make you pay for it. When you leave a pitch dead-red in the middle, they're going to put a pretty good swing on it, so you really have to be refined, hit your spots and mix pitches. You can't just throw all fastballs and really have to show you can throw secondary pitches for strikes.

"I'm refining my slider and continuing to develop my changeup, which is a pitch I've struggled with in the past, but it's really come a long way since I've gotten here."

Tigers top prospect Matt Manning (2-2) pitched well opposite Houck, yielding an unearned run on three hits and two walks while fanning seven over five frames to lower his ERA to 1.89.

Madden went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Lowell, while Frankie Rios and Jordan Wren chipped in RBIs.