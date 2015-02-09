Drive's Casas homers in first four-hit game

Boston's top-ranked prospect was 4-for-5, including a two-run homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored as Class A Greenville topped Kannapolis, 9-2, on Monday at Fluor Field. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

On a night when he struck out in his first at-bat, Triston Casas stuck to his routine and it paid dividends.

Video: Drive's Casas smashes two-run home

Facing No. 26 White Sox prospect Jonathan Stiever with one out and the bases loaded in the first inning, the first-round pick from last year's Draft swung at and missed a 3-2 pitch. Against the right-hander in the third, the left-handed hitting Casas stroked an RBI single to right field to plate Devlin Granberg. He scored on a two-run base hit by 14th-ranked Red Sox prospect Brandon Howlett, as the Drive took a 6-1 lead.

In the fourth, the 19-year-old first baseman blasted a two-run homer to center off reliever Kevin Folman. That was his 11th dinger, which ties him for fourth in the South Atlantic League. A run-scoring double in the sixth raised his RBI total to 48, second on the circuit to Greensboro's Mason Martin (57).

Against lefty Tyler Watson in the eighth and needing a triple for the cycle, Casas lifted a two-out single to center to cap his first professional four-hit effort.

Howlett was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Esplin and Jordan Wren also added multiple hits to the Drive's 15-hit attack.

Corey Zangari had two solo homers for the Intimidators.

Stiever (4-5) took the loss after yielding six runs on eight hits and a walk in three innings. He struck out five.

No. 20 Boston prospect Alex Scherff (2-5) scattered two hits and three walks across six innings, allowing one run while punching out five for the victory.