Marauders' Swaggerty goes deep twice

The fourth-ranked Pirates prospect posted his first multi-homer game since being drafted in the first round last year as Class A Advanced Bradenton edged Lakeland, 3-2, on Saturday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Swaggerty has brought his batting average up to .267 -- its highest mark since May 4 -- with 24 hits in 17 games in August.

Travis Swaggerty is having the best month of his career, and the latest proof doubled as the biggest power surge he's had as a pro.

Both of Swaggerty's home runs were solo shots off right-hander Elvin Rodriguez, the Tigers' No. 22 prospect. The first sailed out to right field on a 1-2 pitch in the game's second at-bat. The other came as Swaggerty led off the fifth inning, working the count full before depositing a ball over the wall in right-center.

The dingers gave the 21-year-old nine on the year. He had not left the yard since July 20 but has been racking up hits in the meantime. In 26 contests since that last homer, Swaggerty had at least one hit in all but six. He's collected five extra-base knocks in his last five games, and his .386/.446/.491 slash line in August is his best of any month this season.

Lucas Tancas' double in the fourth plated Bradenton's other run.

Lakeland threatened to tie it in the ninth after John Valente knocked in the Flying Tigers' second run, but Shea Murray struck out Brock Deatherage for the final out, stranding a runner on third and notching his sixth save.