Yard Goats' Bednar gets the high-five

But Tuesday, the 26-year-old's world looked a whole lot brighter. Picked up by the Rockies last Thursday, Bednar amassed a career-high five hits and scored twice as Double-A Hartford routed Richmond, 11-5, at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Just 10 days ago, Brandon Bednar found himself without a job after being released by the Phillies.

Bednar couldn't help but think he might have reached the end of his baseball career when Philadelphia let him go on June 17.

"That crossed my mind, but I have a lot of support from family, friends, my agent," he said. "They told me, 'Don't give up, you can still play this game, you're not that old, you can prove it.'"

The 2013 seventh-round pick previously had four hits in a game on three occasions, most recently on May 17, 2016 while a member of the Giants organization, which drafted him out of Florida Gulf Coast University.

In just his fourth game since signing with the Rockies, Bednar began his night strong. He singled to center field in the four-run first inning. In the third, he grounded a single to left, and in the fifth, he beat out a grounder to short.

In the seventh, a fly ball center fielder Ronnie Jebavy could not catch up to went for a double, and in the eighth, Bednar emerged victorious in an 11-pitch at-bat and grounded another ball into left to cap his big night.

The right-handed hitter admitted he wasn't thinking about how many hits he'd had to that point when he came to the plate against righty Dillon McNamara.

"You know what, I didn't even think I'd get a fifth at-bat," he said. "When I was going on deck, somebody said, 'Wouldn't it be nice to have five?' But I had to face Dillon McNamara and he throws 96. I played with him and I know he's good, but I just got the bat on it.

"It's a crazy game. Sometimes you're feeling great and you go 0-for-5, and some days you're not feeling so good, and you get three hits. I was feeling amazing today. Everything looked like a beach ball."

The Stuart, Florida native became the third player this season to record a five-hit game in the Yard Goats' yard, following top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers on April 22 and Indians No. 23 prospect Ka'ai Tom on May 18.

Bednar said the buzz of the crowd and the background might have helped his cause.

"It's a lot different from a lot of fields I've played in," he said. "In the early innings, it's tough because the sun shines off the center-field wall, but later in the game, it's better. And it's pretty cool just seeing fans in the outfield, a crowd back there, because you're not used to seeing fans in the outfield in most Minor League parks. It's way more fun. There's energy and excitement, and that makes it much more fun."

Bednar's big game was part of a 16-hit attack for the Yard Goats, who moved above .500 at 38-37. Rodgers doubled, singled, walked and scored a run while No. 20 prospect Dom Nunez homered, singled, scored three times and drove in two runs.

That offense supported seventh-ranked prospect Ryan Castellani (5-3), who allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He didn't issue a free pass and struck out five. Matt Pierpont got the final five outs in order, striking out three, for his Eastern League-best 20th save.

Giants No. 14 prospect C.J Hinojosa singled, walked with a run and No. 20 Ryan Howard singled three times, plated a run and scored another to lead Richmond's offense.

But it was Bednar's night, one he was not sure was coming as recently as 10 days ago.

"Before I was cut, I had a feeling in Reading something was going to happen, because of my playing time. I was told [after the release] that don't get your hopes up, it might not be right away. But I learned in this game, it could end tomorrow. I never take anything for granted."