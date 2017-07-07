Spikes' Benson puts on record-setting show

The St. Louis outfield prospect went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and tied a team record with six RBIs in Class A Short Season State College's 9-0 win over Williamsport on Thursday night.

In just his ninth professional game, Brandon Benson has already written his name into the State College Spikes' record books.

Prior to the game, Benson recalled a conversation he had about his new career earlier in the week with Jason Eller, his former coach at Georgia College and State University.

"I told him that I was getting some good hits and having good games, but I wasn't getting any extra-base hits yet and I wanted to start getting those," he said. "And it worked out today that I got a couple of big hits."

The 23-year-old started with a single to center field in the second frame and then followed it up with an RBI base knock the next inning. After a groundout in the fifth, Benson finally got the extra-base hit he wanted -- an RBI triple to center in the seventh that put State College up, 5-0.

He came up with a particular gameplan against reliever Connor Brogdon in the ninth. After running the count to 3-0, the right fielder waited for his pitch and belted the Spikes' first grand slam since Andy Young on Aug. 26, 2016.

"I was expecting breakers to start off because the bases were loaded," Benson explained. "He threw me two in the dirt so I was ahead, 2-0, and then he missed with one fastball and then threw another right down the middle. I was sitting on another heater at 3-1. I got it and put a good swing it."

Although his teammates weren't aware he matched the team RBI record, they did vow to try their best to get the 2017 20th-round pick the opportunity to get the only hit he needed for the cycle.

"My teammates were telling me that they wanted to get me another at-bat so I could get the double," Benson said.

Through nine games, he has batted .333/.400/.472 with a homer and eight RBIs. The Georgia native posted a .395 batting average with 22 homers and 79 RBIs in 50 games for Georgia College and State University.

"I didn't know what to expect, to be honest," Benson said of turning pro. "So when I came in, I just made sure I was ready to play and do anything I could to help my team. I wouldn't say there have been many surprises. I think I've been pretty well prepared because of summer ball and college. I just want do my best to have a good year and see where the game takes me."

Zach Kirtley and Evan Mendoza each posted three hits, while Sam Tewes (1-2) scattered six hits, walked two and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings for the Spikes.