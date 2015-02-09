Marsh busts out with big night for 66ers

The Angels' fourth-ranked prospect strung together his second four-hit game of the season as Class A Inland Empire fell to Lake Elsinore, 10-4, at The Diamond.

Brandon Marsh had posted a lone hit in eight of his previous 10 games. On Wednesday night, he broke out with a handful of them.

"I was just being aggressive tonight, not trying to get myself down in the count and having to see whether or not it's going to be a breaker or a fastball," Marsh said after his first multi-hit game since June 29. "Being aggressive really helped me out."

Marsh started quickly for the 66ers with a one-out single to center field in the top of the first inning. The 2016 second-round pick beat out an infield hit in the third before bouncing another single to center in the fifth. MLB.com's No. 87 overall prospect added a knock to left in the seventh, then struck out in the ninth.

The four-hit performance marked Marsh's first since June 3 and furthered the momentum he'd built while stringing together one-hit nights as part of a lineup hitting its stride.

"It's a good feeling, and it definitely helps your confidence up at the plate which continues on to the next game and the next game," he said. "Lately the team's been playing really well. Everybody's been really swinging it. We had [12] hits tonight, so it wasn't just a solo performance.

"Everybody's been really seeing it well, doing work in the cage, getting reps, getting ready for the games."

Marsh hasn't had back-to-back hitless games since June 8-9 and sports hits in 22 of his last 27. He raised his average 16 points and has a .250/.349/.367 slash line.

"The pitchers definitely took a step up, big velocity change," Marsh said of the California League, where he's played 47 games after beginning the year with 34 for Class A Burlington. "They throw their breakers for more strikes. They spot it better. It's a difficult task, but if you love the game, it's always just fun to compete against the best."

Top Angels prospect Jo Adell notched his second straight two-hit game for the 66ers. He doubled home a run in the third and led off the seventh with another two-base hit.

"It's good competition," Marsh said of Inland Empire's prospect-laden roster. "We all play well together. It's fun to play with a bunch of guys who definitely know and respect the game and play it the right way. At the end of the day, it helps the team out having guys like that. We've got our backs. I've got theirs and they've got mine."

Nate Easley had three hits, including a two-run homer, and scored twice out of the leadoff spot for Lake Elsinore. Brad Zunica also slugged a two-run shot.