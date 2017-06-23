Marsh rakes in second straight for Owlz

The Angels No. 3 prospect went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored -- falling a triple shy of the cycle -- as the Rookie-level Orem Owlz topped Ogden, 13-8, on Thursday night at Lindquist Field.

Fresh off a four-hit performance Wednesday, Marsh raised his average to .533 (8-for-15) over the first three games of this season.

"The ball is looking really fat right now to me," he said. "I'm feeling really comfortable at the plate, with just a soft and easy stance. I'm just trying to stay relaxed and in the moment."

The 19-year-old opened the scoring against the Raptors with a double to left field that plated two in the first inning. One batter later, he crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Keinner Pina.

In the third, Marsh stepped to the plate with two outs against Raptors starter Edwin Uceta. He watched three pitches go by from the right-hander before drilling the next one over the right-field fence for the first home run of his Minor League career.

"It felt awesome," the Buford High School product said. "It was a 2-1 count and he threw me a slider, low and in. I was looking fastball, so I was really early on the slider. But I just kept my barrel down and it thankfully got over the fence. It felt great to trot around the bases for the first time."

Marsh roped a two-RBI single to right during a five-run fourth inning. The Georgia native moved within a triple of the cycle, but grounded into a double play and took an intentional walk in his final two plate appearances in the sixth and the ninth.

A second-round pick in 2016, Marsh missed all of last season for precautionary reasons after discovering he had an asymptomatic stress fracture in his lower back.

He has hit safely in every game since returning to action with Orem. In three contests, he has produced three extra-base hits, scored eight times and driven in six runs. While the left-handed hitter said he did not necessarily expect to have this much success so soon, he is not surprised by it either.

"I never expect to struggle, but this has been very humbling," he said. "It hasn't shocked me, but it has maybe opened my eyes up a little bit just that I can do this and I can play at this level. I think of it as expected. Whenever I come out, I'm supposed to … everyone is supposed to put up numbers, as many as they can. Stuff is just falling in my favor right now."

Richard Fecteau added a two-run homer for the Owlz, his second blast in as many games. Pina finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Justin Kelly (1-0) got the win after allowing one hit and a walk over 1 1/3 frames of scoreless relief.

Uceta (0-1) surrendered nine runs on seven hits with two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Nick Yarnall hit a pair of solo homers for the Raptors.