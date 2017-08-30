McKay plays hero in Renegades' nightcap

Tampa Bay's No. 3 prospect ripped a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning to cap his first career three-hit game as Class A Short Season Hudson Valley edged Tri-City, 4-3, in Game 2 on Tuesday at Dutchess Stadium.

After an early exit in Game 1 of a doubleheader, Brendan McKay ended everyone's evening with one big knock in the nightcap.

Video: Hudson Valley's McKay walks it off with single

Prior to the theatrics, McKay struck out in the first and grounded out in the fourth before being defensively replaced by Matt Eureste to start the sixth in the first game of the double dip.

Returning to the starting lineup in the nightcap, McKay belted an RBI ground-rule double to left field in the first to bring in the game's first run. The 2017 fourth overall pick kept the momentum going with a single to center in the third for his first multi-hit game since Aug. 8.

Box score

Although he grounded into a forceout in the fifth and popped out in the eighth, McKay got the big hit when his team needed it most. After the ValleyCats scored two in the 10th, Deion Tansel grounded an RBI single to left in the home half of the inning to bring the Renegades back within one.

Following a walk by Vidal Brujan and a forceout at home by Carl Chester, McKay stepped into the box with the bases loaded. After a called first strike from Luis Ramirez (1-3), the left-handed hitter watched three pitches go by before ripping the game-winning single to right.

MiLB include

The big knock made a winner out of reliever Blake Pflughaupt (1-0), who allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in three frames.

With his fifth career multi-hit game, McKay boosted his slash line to .220/.328/.367. While MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect is still trying to find his stride in the batter's box, he is exceeding expectations on the mound.

The two-way player sports a 1.80 ERA with 18 strikeouts and three walks in 15 innings across five starts with the Renegades. Getting off to a dominant start, McKay didn't allow a run until his most recent start on Aug. 27, although he did go a career-long four innings that game.

Thus far, the southpaw has utilized the designated hitter when he has pitched and then returned to the lineup the day after a start. McKay has thrown on six days' rest each time.

• Get tickets to a Renegades game »

Pitching was prevalent in Game 1 as McKay was one of many to go hitless. Renegades starter Austin Franklin allowed two hits with seven punchouts over six scoreless frames. Opposite the No. 12 Tampa Bay prospect, Tyler Ivey pitched a gem for the ValleyCats, working around a hit and a walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.

First baseman Colton Shaver got the decisive hit in the 12th, knocking a two-run double for Tri-City in the 2-0 victory.