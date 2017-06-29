Rodgers collects first three-hit game for Goats

MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect collected three hits and picked up his first Eastern League RBI on Wednesday as the Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-1, at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It marked the 13th time this season Rodgers amassed at least three hits in a game and the first time in the Eastern League.

Video: Rodgers plates run for Yard Goats

The 20-year-old ripped a single to left field and crossed the plate on a three-run homer by eighth-ranked Rockies prospect Dom Nunez. Rodgers roped another single up the middle two innings later, but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double.

After getting hit by a pitch in the fifth by No. 12 Mets prospect Marcos Molina and striking out in the seventh, the third overall pick in the 2015 Draft picked up a third hit in his final at-bat in the eighth. Facing Ponies reliever Kelly Secrest with nobody out and runners on first and third, Rodgers lofted a 1-0 pitch into right for his first Double-A RBI.

Gameday box score

Rodgers had gotten off to something of a slow start since his promotion from Class A Advanced Lancaster on June 22. Through six games, he was 4-for-23 with no extra-base hits. In the last three games against Binghamton, he's cracked five hits and scored three times.

MiLB include

The Winter Park, Florida native compiled an impressive first-half performance dominated the California League in the first half of the season, producing a circuit-best .400/.419/.700 slash line in 48 games. He said told MiLB.com earlier this week that he's embracing the challenge of Double-A competition -- traditionally known as the toughest jump in the Minor Leagues.

"I just need to keep doing what I've been doing and forget about the past," Rodgers said Monday. "[Getting to Double-A] was my overall goal for this year. I've achieved that goal. Now I'm going to play hard here and hopefully continue to play the way I was."

Omar Carrizales chipped in four hits for the Yard Goats on Wednesday, falling a triple shy of the cycle and scoring three times.

Hartford starter Yency Almonte (3-3) gave up a run on four hits and four walks while fanning three over seven innings to lower his ERA to 1.87.

Video: Almonte registers strikeout for Hartford

Molina fell to 0-3 for Binghamton after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six frames.