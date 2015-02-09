Rodgers comes up clutch for Yard Goats

Brendan Rodgers batted .500 over the course of the three-game series with the Rumble Ponies. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | June 17, 2018 7:28 PM ET

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado's top prospect, went 3-for-5 with two doubles -- including a game-tying RBI two-bagger -- in Double-A Hartford's 4-3 walk-off win over Binghamton in 11 innings Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The third overall pick in 2015 laced a double to left field on an 0-1 pitch from Rumble Ponies reliever Corey Taylor to tie the game, 3-3, in the seventh frame. He also doubled on the first pitch he saw from Binghamton starter Mickey Jannis in the first and singled to center in the fifth.

Video: Yard Goats' Rodgers ties game with RBI double Rodgers had a chance to win the game with two outs in the ninth, but his well-struck fly ball was hauled in at the warning track in left-center. Two innings later, Ryan Metzler sent a line drive off the wall in right to plate Mylz Jones and seal the win for the Yard Goats. Gameday box score Sunday marked the eighth time this season Rodgers has tallied at least three hits in a game this season, most recently on June 9 against Altoona. The Florida native amassed a five-hit outing on April 22 vs. Harrisburg. Rodgers entered Sunday hitting .285/.338/.540 in the Eastern League this season. He got a taste of Double-A last season, batting .260/.323/.413, with five doubles and six homers after tearing up the California League, where he posted a .387/.407/.671 slash line with 21 doubles and 12 homers. Jhoan Urena belted a two-run homer for the Rumble Ponies.

