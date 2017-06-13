Rockies' Rodgers leads Cal League All-Stars

Red-hot Brendan Rodgers, the Rockies' top prospect and three-time California League Player of the Week in 2017, highlights the Class A Advanced circuit's All-Star Game rosters, announced Tuesday. Taking place June 20 at Visalia's Rawhide Ballpark, the midsummer showcase will be the first one the Cal League plays on its own since 1995 after sharing the event with the Carolina League for the past two decades.

Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 10 overall prospect in baseball, Rodgers is running away with the league lead in most offensive categories, making him an easy pick as the South Division's starting shortstop. His .400 average is highest among all Minor Leaguers, while his 1.115 OPS ranks second. He's nearly lapping the Cal League field with a .695 slugging percentage -- beating out teammate Sam Hilliard in second place at .531 -- and is on his way to a slash-line Triple Crown with a league-best .420 OBP through 43 games. The third overall pick in the 2015 Draft, Rodgers is also leading the league with 132 total bases, despite missing the first 17 days of the season with a hand injury.

2017 California League All-Star rosters: North Division | South Division

The 20-year-old will be joined by four teammates on the South roster. Hilliard and Wes Rogers, who leads the circuit with 33 steals, received starting nods in the outfield, while first baseman Brian Mundell and middle infielder Garrett Hampson are penciled in on the dirt.

As much offensive firepower as the South roster will boast, it'll have plenty of potent arms as well. Padres left-handed prospects Eric Lauer (2.34) and Joey Lucchesi (2.43) rank first and third, respectively, in the Cal League in ERA this season and were each put on the All-Star roster Tuesday. Lucchesi is a good candidate to get the start as he also ranks second in WHIP (0.96) and strikeouts (86) over 66 2/3 innings for Lake Elsinore.

The most prominent name on the North Division roster is No. 59 overall prospect A.J. Puk, who owns a 3.98 ERA with a league-best 87 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings for Stockton.

On the offensive side, the North will be led by Visalia first baseman Marty Herum, who will get the start in his home park. The 25-year-old leads the Cal League with 20 doubles and ranks fifth with an .878 OPS over 60 games. The North will be particularly loaded behind the plate with No. 13 Giants prospect Aramis Garcia getting the start at catcher and No. 14 A's prospect Sean Murphy coming off the bench.