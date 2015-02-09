Langhorne's RBI binge sparks Danville

The Braves prospect drove in a career-high seven runs, manufacturing offense in virtually every one of his trips to the plate, as Rookie-level Danville blasted Kingsport, 13-0.

Brett Langhorne's 2-for-4 game with a pair of singles and a walk may not look overly impressive until his RBI category comes into view.

Langhorne entered Thursday night with 10 RBIs total through his first 26 games before breaking out for Danville. The third baseman started with a sacrifice fly to center to plate his first run in the first inning. He followed that by grounding into a force play to bring home another an inning later. In the third, Langhorne picked up a pair of RBIs on an infield single to second base, deflected to the right side by Kingsport pitcher Luis Silva.

After striking out to end the fifth inning, Langhorne came through again in the seventh, lacing a two-run single on a line drive to left field. The 2018 10th-round pick brought home his final tally with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

Prior to Thursday, Langhorne's personal best for RBIs in a single game was three, set June 28 against Elizabethton in his fifth professional game. The Virginia native's two hits gave him four multi-hit performances in his last six contests. For the year, Langhorne sports a .298 average with a .796 OPS.

On the mound for the Braves, Dilmer Mejia (3-3) allowed five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six scoreless innings.