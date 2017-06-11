Sky Sox's Cordell records 'cycle' over twinbill

"I didn't do it in one game, but it was cool going for the 'cycle' in one day," Cordell said. "I don't think I've done that yet in pro ball, so that was pretty fun."

Cordell finished the day with six hits and six RBIs, and was proud of what he accomplished.

After going 4-for-5 -- and falling a homer shy of the feat -- in an 8-1 win in the opener, the Brewers' No. 16 prospect went deep twice in the nightcap as the Sky Sox rolled to an 11-0 victory at Security Service Field.

It won't be officially recognized as a traditional cycle, but Ryan Cordell checked all the boxes and more on Saturday to help Triple-A Colorado Springs complete a doubleheader sweep of Iowa.

Game 1 Gameday box score

Game 2 Gameday box score

In the opener, the outfielder collected an RBI triple in the third, a double in the fourth, a single in the fifth and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

"My approach never really changes," Cordell said. "I always try to be on time for the fastball, just kind of see the ball up in the zone, get something to drive into the gaps. Today, I just tried to stay really relaxed with my hands and get a little bit of extra whip going and it definitely worked out."

Not oblivious to the box score, the 25-year-old stepped in against reliever Manny Parra in the sixth, hoping to accomplish the rare feat with Colorado Springs up 7-1.

"Oh yeah, absolutely I knew," said Cordell, who had seven long balls coming into the doubleheader. "So, I went up there swinging for the fences. I think I swung at a slider or two in the dirt trying to go for it. Then I got to two strikes and had to shorten up a bit and just stick to what I was doing the rest of the day."

In the nightcap, the Liberty University product struck out in his first two at-bats before going deep with a two-run shot over the right-field wall off an 0-1 pitch from reliever Fernando Rodriguez in the fifth that gave the Sky Sox a 4-0 lead.

"The guy who started for them [Zac Rosscup] had some really good stuff, but I knew it wasn't my swing that was off," said Cordell. "He was just throwing me some good pitches at good spots, so I tried to just keep competing in my next couple of ABs and make sure I wasn't giving away any at-bats and it worked out."

Cordell followed with another two-run shot to left off Stephen Bruno during a seven-run sixth.

"Doubleheaders are always kind of tough on the body, but when you have a good day at the plate and you're feeling good up there, it's always nice to get a lot of ABs," the San Diego native said. "So, it was great going out there and getting two wins and playing some good baseball today."

The multi-homer game was Cordell's first since May 9, 2016, when he was with the Rangers organization. The 2013 11th-round pick joined the Brewers as the player to be named in the Jonathan Lucroy deal.

Beginning 2017 in Triple-A for the first time, Cordell is batting .294 with nine homers and 39 RBIs through 56 games, and is 10-for-26 over the past six games. His recent production comes at an opportune time for a Colorado Springs squad that had Brewers No. 10 prospect Brett Phillips and top prospect Lewis Brinson recalled by Milwaukee this week.

"We've had a good team all year, no matter who's in the lineup," Cordell said. "Them getting called up, I'm absolutely pumped for them. They are good buddies of mine and I hope they have a lot of success, but it doesn't really change my plan or approach on a day-to-day basis. I still have to go out and do my job and give 100 percent. That's what I've done my entire career and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Helping the Sky Sox in the nightcap was Bubba Derby, who was promoted earlier in the day after he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last outing in a spot start with Double-A Biloxi.

"He was getting ahead of all the hitters and getting a lot of first-pitch strikes," Cordell said of Derby, who allowed three hits and struck out three over six scoreless innings. "He was mixing in a cutter and maybe a two-seam. He was jamming guys and getting them to hit off the end of the bat. So, when you get ahead in the count and you're able to throw your secondary stuff for strikes, you're going to have a good night, and he was able to do that."

Kyle Wren and Nate Orf had two hits in each game for Colorado Springs.