Report: Twins leave Betts deal, keep Graterol

MLB.com's No. 83 overall prospect was originally headed to Beantown as part of a three-team blockbuster deal that will send 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, but on Saturday, the Twins decided to pull out of the trade.

Video: Blue Wahoos' Graterol fans Lien

Graterol made 18 appearances, including 11 starts, across three Minor League levels last season before facing the Tigers in his big league debut on Sept. 1. Before the promotion, the 21-year-old went 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 61 innings. His best stretch came with Double-A Pensacola, where Graterol was 6-0 with a 1.71 ERA and .179 opponents' batting average in 12 outings, including nine starts, striking out 50 in 52 2/3 innings. His season was interrupted in May when he went on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

After reaching the Majors, Graterol went 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts against two walks over 9 2/3 innings in 10 relief appearances. The Venezuela native's fastball is his money pitch, touching triple digits and sitting between 96-98 mph with lots of sink. It received a 70 grade on the 20-to-80 scouting scale from MLB Pipeline. Graterol also utilizes a slider, curveball and changeup.

Signed by Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2014, Graterol missed all of the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery but has been stellar ever since. In 51 Minor League outings, including 41 starts, he's 19-6 with a 2.48 ERA and 230 punchouts over 214 innings.