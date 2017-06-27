Reynolds falls short of history on big night

On Monday, he went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Class A Advanced San Jose in a 12-4 romp over Stockton at Municipal Stadium.

"I was ready to get back after it," said the Giants' No. 3 prospect , who collected an RBI single in last week's All-Star Game. "We had the break with some time to relax and rest up, and it's been good to get back."

Bryan Reynolds had a strong first half of the California League season, but he's gone to a whole other level through three games in the second half.

"It's not every day you hit it four times where no one's standing, so when these days come, you take advantage of them," Reynolds said. "You do your best to enjoy them, because you never know."

Lately, the 22-year-old center fielder has been hitting the open spots quite often. Since the break, he's 9-for-16 (.563). Over 62 games this season, he's batted .312/.353/.462 with 24 extra-base hits.

The switch-hitter swatted an opposite-field double off Ports starter Brendan Butler (1-2) in the second inning, then victimized him for an RBI single to right in the third.

The Baltimore native cracked a three-run homer off righty Boomer Biegalski, and No 13 San Francisco prospect Aramis Garcia followed with another jack -- his first of two in the game.

"[My] swing felt real good," Reynolds said. "I barreled it -- couldn't even really feel it. And then Aramis hit one after that went about 150 feet farther than mine."

Reynolds briefly thought the power-hitting catcher, who has 10 homers over 53 Cal League games, put together a three-homer performance. The 2016 second-rounder slipped into the clubhouse during Garcia's eighth-inning at-bat and was fooled by what he saw on television.

"I saw the replay of his second homer and I thought he hit another one," the 2016 second-round pick said. "I came running out, and he [was still up]. Every time he's up, I always think he's going to hit one."

Garcia popped out to second baseman Nate Mondou instead. But Reynolds flirted with a milestone, as his early long ball put him within a triple of the cycle with plenty of baseball to be played. He tallied another double in the fifth -- this one to left off righty Joey Wagman -- but that was all. Two of his seven triples this year have come in the last two games.

"I knew I needed it, but unfortunately I just couldn't put one down anywhere where I could run," the Vanderbilt product said. "I was hoping I could just put one down the line somewhere and give it a whirl, but, hey, I'll take it."

In his last at-bat, Reynolds was called out by home plate umpire Brian Walsh on a swing he tried to check.

"I'm obviously biased because I'm the hitter, but if he said I swung, I'm sure I swung," he said. "It happens. It's part of the game."

Ryan Howard, San Francisco's No. 30 prospect, went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base.

Mark Reyes (4-9) yielded four runs on eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings for San Jose.