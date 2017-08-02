Rodriguez goes the distance for Chihuahuas

The Padres prospect pitched the first nine-inning complete-game shutout in club history, scattering five hits with three strikeouts and no walks as the Chihuahuas blanked Round Rock, 4-0.

Triple-A El Paso pitching coach Bronswell Patrick had a message for his starting pitchers on Tuesday night: we need more from you. Bryan Rodriguez heard it loud and clear.

"I had a meeting before the game and brought all the starters in, and I just talked to them about trying to help out the bullpen," Patrick said. "It's the dog days and I know guys are still giving it their all, but we needed the starters to start pitching deeper into ballgames.

"Bryan took it to heart, man, went out and threw a complete-game shutout tonight. Obviously, he listened to the message I had for my starters."

So a good portion of the credit goes to the pitching coach, correct?

"No, no, no, definitely not," a laughing Patrick said. "What he did tonight was very impressive. He and [catcher Rocky Gale], they were on the same page. I don't think he shook Rocky off at all tonight. He just went about attacking, had a very good sinker working, slider, changeup. He took advantage of those guys going up there swinging early, and he pounded the zone and got some quick outs."

Rodriguez (5-7) hadn't pitched past the seventh inning in any of 17 starts this season, but used an aggressive and efficient approach to stymie the Express.

"Bryan has a really good sinker, and it really helped that we're here in Round Rock playing tonight and he was able to take advantage of the humidity," Patrick said. "The ball was really sinking for him tonight and he kept it out of the middle of the plate. He started that thing middle, and it'd end up to the corner, or he'd start it on the corner to off the plate. He did a really good job of being able to control his sinker and really kept them off-balance."

Rodriguez retired the side in order five times and allowed only one extra-base hit -- a leadoff double to right by Jared Hoying in the first. Round Rock batted five times with runners in scoring position, notching one hit. After Preston Beck singled to left with one out in the fifth, Rodriguez faced the minimum the rest of the way.

"It's huge for him," Patrick said. "We preach this to him a lot. We tell him, 'Hey man, you've got a pretty good sinker. You've got to take advantage of it, use it, get some early outs, get some ground balls. Even if guys get on first base, you've still got the ability to go out and get a ground-ball double play with the amount of movement that you have.'

"It's just a boost of confidence for him to let him know, he should be able to go out there and build off this start and take it into his next start."

El Paso relievers pitched 7 1/3 innings in a 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Express on Monday, so Rodriguez's effort was greatly appreciated by his teammates.

"Once the game started and we saw B-Rod on a roll, guys kind of stayed away from him because he was really focused," Patrick said. "I looked down at the end of the dugout a couple times and you could just see he was locked in. He wanted to get this complete-game shutout. After the game, the relievers came in and all gave him a big hug."

Rodriguez won for the fourth time five starts. The 26-year-old has dropped his ERA from 6.09 to 4.88 over that span.

Chase d'Arnaud singled twice and drove in three runs for the Chihuahuas.