Rome's Wilson fans career-high 11

The Class A Rome right-hander continued his recent mastery of Augusta by striking out 11 over seven innings en route to the Braves' 4-0 victory Tuesday at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Wilson (9-5) allowed four hits and one walk.

Bryse Wilson doesn't really strive to be a strikeout pitcher, but he might be turning into one.

"I think I can be a strikeout guy," Wilson said. "Either way works for me as long as I'm getting guys out and not giving up runs."

The 2016 fourth-round pick has thrown 13 consecutive innings -- all against the GreenJackets -- without allowing a run.

"That's my first back-to-back scoreless (starts)," Wilson said. "I think it was just one of those nights. I was able to locate (my pitches) really well. I was able to locate my fastball really well, even got a couple of strikeouts looking with the fastball."

He threw 60 of his 91 pitches for strikes in topping his previous career high -- eight on June 11 against the Asheville Tourists. For the season, Atlanta's No. 22 prospect has averaged just above one strikeout per inning with 114 in a team-high 112 1/3 innings.

Wilson's also become known as a durable pitcher, logging at least five innings in his last seven starts. One month ago, he tossed a complete-game shutout against the West Virginia Power.

The 19-year-old, who pitched for Orange High School in Hillsborough, N.C., gave up a scholarship to the University of North Carolina to turn pro. After spending last summer in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, he jumped to full-season fall at the beginning of the spring. That, he said, was something that gave him confidence and he was intent on proving he deserved that assignment.

Wilson attributes his groove to comfort with expanding upon his offerings.

"I've been able to develop a changeup," he said. "It has been one of my better pitches. It has definitely helped a lot. My slider is still there."

He currently stands second in ERA in the South Atlantic League with a 2.48, behind teammate Joey Wentz -- Atlanta's ninth-ranked prospect -- at 2.43. But he hasn't been crunching numbers when considering his goals for the final month of the season.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself," Wilson said. "Just to finish strong. Keep throwing the way I have been and set my team up to win."

Right-handed reliever Matt Custred allowed one hit over the final two innings. He has made four consecutive appearances without yielding a run as Rome got back in the win column a night after its 11-game win streak was snapped.