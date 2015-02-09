Wilson fans five, impresses again for Braves

Atlanta's No. 7 prospect shut down the Cardinals to lead the Braves to a 5-0 victory at Champion Stadium on Tuesday. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out five over four scoreless innings and allowed one hit, walked one and hit a batter.

At this time last year, Bryse Wilson wasn't even ranked among the Braves' top 10 prospects. Now he has a legitimate shot to break camp with the big-league club.

After Yadier Molina singled for the Cardinals with one out in the first, Wilson retired the next seven batters he faced -- four via strikeout -- before hitting Tommy Edman with a 2-0 pitch. He got Molina to fly out to end the third and worked around a two-out walk in the fourth to end his best performance of the spring.

Wilson had allowed two runs on six hits over his first 5 2/3 spring frames, and lowered his Grapefruit League ERA to 1.86 after Tuesday's sterling performance. With top prospect Mike Soroka battling shoulder problems and Mike Foltynewicz having been ruled out for Opening Day, the 2016 fourth-round pick kept pace with No. 6 prospect Touki Toussaint in the battle to be the Braves' No. 5 starter after Toussaint tossed four scoreless frames Monday.

Fifth-ranked Austin Riley went 1-for-2 with a run scored as part of Atlanta's eight-hit attack. Cardinals top prospect Alex Reyes struck out two in a hitless eighth inning. Box score

In other spring action:

Twins 10, Pirates 4

Twins No. 11 prospect Stephen Gonsalves was roughed up in his start at Bradenton on Tuesday, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and a pair of walks over three innings, but Minnesota rebounded to rout host Pittsburgh. Outfielder LaMonte Wade, the team's No. 22 prospect, delivered a bases-clearing triple in the ninth to salt away the win. For the Pirates, prospects Ke'Bryan Hayes, Will Craig and Pablo Reyes each struck out in their lone at-bats. Box score

Marlins 8, Mets 1

Marlins No. 27 prospect Austin Dean singled and scored in the seventh inning and picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice in the eighth. Mets 27th-ranked prospect Daniel Zamora allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and two walks and struck out the lone batter he retired. Box score

Tigers 4, Red Sox 3

Kyle Funkhouser, the Tigers' No. 11 prospect, yielded three earned runs in the ninth inning, but Detroit held on to edge the Red Sox in Fort Myers. The right-hander retired the side in order in the eighth but let the first three batters of the ninth reach on a walk, hit batsman and single -- all of whom scored. Tigers No. 5 prospect Daz Cameron walked and scored and No. 13 Jake Rogers drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Box score