Wilson posts back-to-back scoreless starts
Braves No. 6 prospect scatters five hits across seven frames
By Dan Stokes / MiLB.com | July 28, 2019 7:05 PM
Bryse Wilson has pitched in the Majors this year, but he's starting to find some consistency in the Minor Leagues.
Atlanta's No. 6 prospect turned in his second straight scoreless start, scattering five hits over seven shutout innings as Triple-A Gwinnett downed Columbus, 3-1, at Huntington Park. He struck out seven and walked two.
Wilson (6-7) notched a pair of strikeouts in the first inning, including sixth-ranked Indians prospect Bobby Bradley in the first inning. He gave up a single to Ryan Flaherty in the second, but avoided further damage.
The 2016 fourth-round pick retired the side on just seven pitches in the third, two by strikeout, including Cleveland's No. 15 prospect Daniel Johnson. He fanned Bradley again swinging before giving up a double to 10th-ranked Yu Chang, but was able to work his way out of trouble in the fourth.
Ka'ai Tom singled off Wilson with two outs in the fifth and the 21-year-old worked around a leadoff single by Brandon Barnes and a walk to Flaherty in the sixth before capping his afternoon with a perfect seventh.
Wilson last recorded back-to-back shutout starts for Double-A Mississippi on July 3 and 8, 2018.
The Durham, North Carolina, native lowered his ERA from 4.30 to 3.98 and extended his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 frames -- the longest run by a Stripers pitcher this year. He matched a season high with seven strikeouts for the sixth time this season.
In five games in the Majors, Wilson compiled a 1-1 record with a 6.75 ERA and 16 whiffs over 18 2/3 innings.
Dan Stokes is a contributor to MiLB.com.