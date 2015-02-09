Wilson posts back-to-back scoreless starts

Atlanta's No. 6 prospect turned in his second straight scoreless start, scattering five hits over seven shutout innings as Triple-A Gwinnett downed Columbus, 3-1, at Huntington Park. He struck out seven and walked two.

Bryse Wilson has pitched in the Majors this year, but he's starting to find some consistency in the Minor Leagues.

Video: Stripers' Wilson notches seventh strikeout

Wilson (6-7) notched a pair of strikeouts in the first inning, including sixth-ranked Indians prospect Bobby Bradley in the first inning. He gave up a single to Ryan Flaherty in the second, but avoided further damage.

The 2016 fourth-round pick retired the side on just seven pitches in the third, two by strikeout, including Cleveland's No. 15 prospect Daniel Johnson. He fanned Bradley again swinging before giving up a double to 10th-ranked Yu Chang, but was able to work his way out of trouble in the fourth.

Gameday box score

Ka'ai Tom singled off Wilson with two outs in the fifth and the 21-year-old worked around a leadoff single by Brandon Barnes and a walk to Flaherty in the sixth before capping his afternoon with a perfect seventh.

Wilson last recorded back-to-back shutout starts for Double-A Mississippi on July 3 and 8, 2018.

The Durham, North Carolina, native lowered his ERA from 4.30 to 3.98 and extended his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 frames -- the longest run by a Stripers pitcher this year. He matched a season high with seven strikeouts for the sixth time this season.

In five games in the Majors, Wilson compiled a 1-1 record with a 6.75 ERA and 16 whiffs over 18 2/3 innings.