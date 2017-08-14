Cal notes: Unflappable Neuse cruises by Ports

"I don't care," the 14th-ranked A's prospect said. "I want to be in the lineup. First base, right field, left field, I don't care. I have no preference what position I play. I want to play. I want to hit."

Sheldon Neuse has been a closer and a shortstop, a second baseman and a designated hitter. As far as he's concerned, you can stick him anywhere. Just give him a bat.

After 22 games in the California League -- and roughly four weeks after the A's acquired him from the Nationals in the Sean Doolittle deal, Neuse had belted seven homers, more than any player in the circuit during that span, while batting .386.

That earned him a promotion to Double-A Midland on Sunday -- but not before Class A Advanced Stockton manager Rick Magnante put together an idea of what kind of asset the organization added with the 22-year-old Texan.

"I think we have an extremely special player. I think we have a player who's going to play every day in the big leagues," the Ports skipper said a few days before Neuse's promotion. "What position, I don't know, but we've got a big leaguer. In terms of tools, skill sets and in terms of [makeup], in that criteria for me, all three areas are met."

Considering his background and mentality, it's no surprise Neuse had an easy transition to a new team and new organization, and there's no reason to think he won't adjust quickly to the Texas League.

"Honestly, it's just been putting on a different uniform and playing the same game," he said Thursday. "I want to play baseball, and whoever gives me the opportunity to do that, I want to go in and give that organization everything I have. I'm happy the Nationals gave me the opportunity to start my career there and that the Oakland Athletics were interested enough to get me here."

A two-way player at the University of Oklahoma, Neuse saw his Draft status shoot up after he batted .369/.465/.646 with 10 homers, 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases in 55 games as a junior last year. He won the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation's top collegiate shortstop and recorded five saves while striking out 19 over 19 1/3 innings and holding opponents to a .148 average.

That may have looked like a breakout season from the outside, but for Neuse, it was only a matter of remembering how to be himself on the field. After hitting .304 in his first year of college, he batted .275 with more strikeouts, fewer walks and fewer extra-base hits as a sophomore. And he struggled in the elite Cape Cod League that summer.

"I tried to do too much and my numbers slipped," he said. "Junior year, I thought about what I could do to get better every day and I thought about what I could do to help the team win every day. I wasn't looking to the Draft but only to the very next day and what lies right ahead of me. All I tried was to go at-bat by at-bat, game by game, and I didn't look up to see where I was [in the big picture] until the end of the year.

"I learned not to play like I had something to prove but to do what works for me and stay within the strike zone, and that helped me get better results."

It didn't translate immediately to pro ball. Neuse hit .230 in 36 games in the Class A Short Season New York-Penn League last year, but he again grew from the experience.

"You have to get into a routine," playing baseball seven days a week, he said, "taking care of your body and figuring out what gets you back to the park every day. For me, I love baseball. That's what I love to do. It's not a grind if you love coming to the park. Every day, I ask myself, 'What can I do today that I maybe didn't do yesterday?' That's the mind-set I have and that mind-set helps with the everyday slow of the game."

Neuse burst out of the gate with a five-RBI showing for Class A Hagerstown on the second day of the 2017 season and didn't look back, batting .291/.349/.469 with nine homers, three triples, 19 doubles and 12 stolen bases in 77 South Atlantic League games before the trade. Moving up to the Cal League, he looked even better.

"I've been extremely impressed with him," Magnante said, "and his ability to come in and not deviate from what he was doing that made him successful and to acclimate to a new league and a higher caliber of baseball."

MiLB include

Newly acquired Jorge Mateo has played shortstop consistently for the Double-A RockHounds, which means Neuse is likely to see more time at third base. However it shakes out, it's OK with him.

"I don't want them to ask, 'Can you play here?' and have to say no. I want to say yes and I want it to be a confident yes, and then I want to go prove that I can play there," he said. "I worked at third and shortstop the majority with the Nationals, but I also played second and first in Spring Training this year. I've [worked] in the outfield, to kind of mess around in BP and show I can play there."

What about pitching?

"There are days when I miss it. If I have a bad day at the plate, I think, 'Maybe I'll go back and pitch,'" he joked. "I miss it but not enough to stop hitting. I want to play every day and I want to hit every day."

In brief

Northern blights: Three North Division teams finished the first half with winning records and Modesto's 39 victories were the most of any Cal League team. The second half, however, has unfolded differently. The conclusion of Thursday night's action presented an oddity: all four North teams were below .500, with the Nuts, San Jose Giants and Visalia Rawhide tied at the "top" of the standings with 23-24 records. The Ports were three games back at 20-27.

Rogers' races to milestone: Rockies prospect Wes Rogers stole his 60th base for Lancaster at the end of July. The speedy center fielder led the league last season with 43 thefts, and nobody had stolen as many as 60 in the circuit since Padres prospect Travis Jankowski swiped 71 in 2013. If Rogers wants the Cal League record, he's got some running to do: Donnell Nixon, playing for the Bakersfield Mariners in 1983, finished with 144.

Put it on the calendar: The 2018 Cal League All-Star Game and festivities are set for June 17-19 at The Hangar in Lancaster, the JetHawks announced earlier this month.