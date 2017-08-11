Baranek, Colon receive MiLB suspensions

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | August 11, 2017 5:25 PM ET

Two Minor Leaguers were handed lengthy suspensions Friday afternoon, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced. Marlins outfield prospect Cameron Baranek received a 50-game suspension after testing positive for two banned stimulants while Braves right-handed pitcher Madinson Colon was given a 72-game ban after testing for positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Both suspensions take effect immediately.

Baranek was the Marlins' ninth-round pick this June out of Hope International University and signed for a below-slot $125,000. He played 28 games with Miami's Gulf Coast League affiliate, hitting .243/.317/.364 with one homer and six stolen bases. The 22-year-old outfielder tested positive for stimulants Dimethylbutylamine (DMBA) and an isomer of Methylhexaneamine (DMAA) -- both of which are banned under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. 2017 Minor League suspensions Colon was signed by the Braves to a Minor League deal on June 1 and immediately assigned to the organization's Dominican Summer League club. He struggled there, posting an 18.41 ERA and 3.41 WHIP with four strikeouts and 16 walks in 7 1/3 innings over eight appearances before Friday's suspension. There have been 62 Minor League suspensions handed down during the 2017 calendar year.

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

