Chiefs' Gorman storms on with two homers

The top Cardinals prospect went deep in each half of the twinbill, driving in five runs as Class A Peoria swept Beloit at Pohlman Field. The Chiefs took Game 1 by a 7-0 margin, then won the nightcap, 9-3.

Since his selection in the 2018 Draft, Nolan Gorman has flashed power night in and night out. Friday's doubleheader gave him twice the opportunity.

Gorman, who came into the day having hit safely in six of his last eight games, improved his average to .321 and his OPS to 1.039. With six long balls this month, he's tied with Lake County's Will Benson and Trey Cabbage of Cedar Rapids for the Midwest League lead.

The 18-year-old got things going in the first game by drawing a five-pitch walk and scoring on Brady Whalen's three-run shot in the first inning. Two frames later, Gorman stepped in against Chase Cohen with two runners on. He worked the count full, then blasted the ninth pitch over the right-center field wall.

After striking out and popping up at the end of the first contest, Gorman kept on rolling in the second. Leading off the fourth inning against Joe DeMers, the Arizona native ripped the sixth pitch out of the yard in right. It marked the second time this season that Gorman has homered twice in one day, as he socked two dingers and collected five RBIs against Wisconsin on April 8.

He capped the night with an RBI single to right in the eighth inning.

The 2018 first-round pick took over the league lead in extra-base hits (13) and total bases (52).

Whalen had a strong showing as well, totaling two long balls and six RBIs out of the cleanup spot.

Left-hander Diego Cordero (2-1) came within two outs of a no-hitter in the opener, yielding one hit and three walks while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Fellow southpaw Fabian Blanco retired both batters he faced -- fanning one -- to preserve the shutout.