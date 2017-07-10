Cards' O'Reilly tosses one-hitter for Peoria

O'Reilly has been making that look easy. The 22-year-old from Long Island, New York, gave up just one hit while striking out a career-high 12 and did not walk a batter in his second nine-inning shutout of the season as Class A Peoria blanked Cedar Rapids, 3-0, on Monday afternoon.

The Midwest League All-Star took a perfect game into the seventh before Christian Cavaness' leadoff double broke it up. The Kernels had just one other baserunner when Caleb Hamilton reached on an error in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to halt O'Reilly's scoreless streak, which grew to 26 2/3 innings.

Gameday box score: Peoria 3, Cedar Rapids 0

"I felt good all day," the right-hander said. "I had command of all three of my pitches, and me and [catcher] Brian O'Keefe were on the same page. It went well."

O'Reilly's gem comes a little more than a month after he two-hit Kane County on June 7. He's the first Chiefs starter to have two shutouts in the same season since Mark Nussbeck did it in 1997. (The team record is three, which has been accomplished four times.) According to the Chiefs, O'Reilly is the first Peoria starter to throw two complete games in a season since Tyrell Jenkins did it in 2013.

"It's been great," he said of the season so far. "I've been lucky to have good defense behind me. I've been able to execute my pitches and attack hitters. I just hope to keep it going."

The Chiefs as a team have seven shutouts this season, and O'Reilly has had a hand in five of them. He struck out nine in his last start on July 5 as he held Beloit to four hits over seven scoreless innings. He also whiffed nine on June 30 at Kane County, limiting the Cougars to a pair of hits over eight scoreless frames. His previous high for strikeouts came May 20 when he whiffed 10 over 8 1/3 scoreless innings against Beloit.

MiLB include

"I've just had better command of all three pitches, and the changeup was working today, so that helped," he said.

O'Reilly, who has just one loss since mid-May and was the league's Pitcher of the Week on June 11, improved to 8-2 while lowering his ERA to 1.56. He said the perfect game was on his mind but he was more concerned about winning a close game.

"It's definitely in the back of your mind, but at the same time, it's a 1-0 game, so I'm just trying to keep them off the board," he said. "I wasn't sure what my pitch count was -- I thought maybe that would be it [after the seventh or eighth], but I felt good enough to go out there. My pitching coach asked me and I said, 'Yeah, I got it.' And that was it."

O'Reilly was a 27th-round pick out of Flagler College in Florida last year and seems like a good candidate to graduate from the Midwest League soon. He said St. Louis hasn't given him any hints about a potential promotion to the next level, Class A Advanced Palm Beach.

"It's just the way the Minors work -- I try not to think about any of that," he said. "I let the guys who get paid to make those decision decide."

Peoria (41-47) scored in the first when Stefan Trosclair hit an inside-the-park home run with one out. The Chiefs tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball. Eduardo Del Rosario (7-5) allowed one run on six hits and two walks over six innings to suffer the loss for Cedar Rapids.