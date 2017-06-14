Bader, Voit go deep in Memphis rout

Harrison Bader fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and Luke Voit hit two of Memphis' six home runs as the Redbirds beat Colorado Springs, 10-4, on Wednesday afternoon.

Bader, the Cardinals' No. 5 prospect, finished 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first, his 10th of the year. Voit, batting third for Memphis on Wednesday, went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the third, giving him a dozen this season and four in his last four games.

Paul DeJong, Patrick Wisdom and Randal Grichuk hit the rest of Memphis' season-high six long balls.

Memphis starter Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals' No. 8 prospect, struck out 10 and held the Sky Sox to three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings for his first Triple-A win in three starts. The 21-year-old went 7-2 with a 1.42 ERA in 10 starts at Double-A Springfield before earning a promotion earlier this month.

Box score: Redbirds 10, Sky Sox 4

Voit, a 26-year-old first baseman, homered in consecutive games June 10-11, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs in his June 11 effort against Nashville before adding three more hits on June 13.

Bader, 23, is batting .297 with 10 homers, 28 RBIs and 14 doubles in 62 games this year after earning Texas League All-Star honors last summer with Double-A Springfield.

Sky Sox starter Andrew Barbosa (1-1) was charged with nine runs on seven hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five in the loss while surrendering five home runs.