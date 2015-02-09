Roegner keeps scoreless streak alive

The Milwaukee Brewers left-hander extended his scoreless-innings streak Thursday, allowing three hits over six innings with a career-high seven strikeouts in Class A Advanced Carolina's 11-3 win over Down East. Roegner (6-1) lowered his ERA to 0.68, the lowest among qualified pitchers in the Carolina League.

The 2016 22nd-round pick has only struck out 37 hitters in 53 1/3 innings this season, but he's been able to dispatch opposing hitters with a low walk rate (2.5 per nine innings) and a 1.05 WHIP.

Video: Roegner gets his seventh K for Carolina

He's also adept at inducing groundouts as Roegner entered Thursday with the fourth lowest ground-ball percentage in the Carolina League at 53.7 percent, according to FanGraphs. It's allowed him to be effective despite a 7.7 swinging strike rate, the lowest on the circuit.

"This year, I haven't been a huge strikeout guy. I've just been trying to get weak contact early in counts and when I do get contact, trying to make sure those aren't extra-base hits and pitches that guys can drive," Roegner recently told MiLB.com. "Trying to just consistently get weak contact early in counts and you keep your pitch count down."

The 24-year-old went 5-2 with a 3.56 ERA in his first full season with Class A Wisconsin in 2017. Roegner sported a 3-2 record and 3.07 ERA in his first professional season, split between the Rookie-level Arizona and Pioneer Leagues.

The Mudcats offense gave Roegner a big boost with Weston Wilson leading the charge with four RBIs, a homer and a double on a 3-for-5 night. Top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura chipped in an RBI double.