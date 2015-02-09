Kieboom collects four hits in Fresno win

When Trea Turner went down with a broken finger last week, the Nationals elected to replace him with Adrian Sanchez instead of No. 2 prospect Carter Kieboom. On Monday, the 21-year-old shortstop continued to make the case that he should be one of Washington's next Minor Leaguers to get the call.

A first-inning single to center field broke Kieboom out of a 2-for-13 (.154) start to the season. He followed that up with another single in the third, this time to left. In the Grizzlies' three-run fifth, he plated Alec Keller with an RBI triple to center before crossing home on a home run by Jacob Wilson. And after looking at strike three in the fifth, Kieboom brought his base total on the day to seven with a double to left in the eighth.

The productive day at the plate was more of what the Nationals are used to from Kieboom. In 123 games last year between Class A Advanced Potomac and Double A Harrisburg, the righty hit .280 with 16 home runs and 31 doubles. He's posted that same average over all of his Minor League career, which began when Washington selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2016 Draft.

Perhaps the greatest roadblock to Kieboom's ascension to the big leagues is space. Turner, when healthy, is the Nationals' shortstop. Brian Dozier, for now, mans second base. So Kieboom will be playing both in Fresno for now. He's started at shortstop in the four games he's appeared in so far this season.

"He wants to get to the big leagues," Washington's director of player development Mark Scialabba told MiLB.com last month. "He wants to help out the organization. He wants to be up there, so he's going to do everything he can to put himself in that position. He wants to be prepared. He welcomed that. He knows he's a shortstop. We know he's a shortstop. We think he can play there in the big leagues long-term, but it's about also where you fit in the organization and where the timeline is and what the opportunity in front of him will be. He's going to seize it, and he's doing that right now."

The Grizzlies walked off in the ninth when Nationals No. 20 prospect Raudy Read doubled home Yadiel Hernandez. No. 19 prospect Tanner Rainey picked up the win after allowing an earned run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings.