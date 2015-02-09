A late battle against another of the game's top prospects might have helped Carter Kieboom tighten his grip on the Opening Day third-base job in Washington.

The top Nats prospect contributed a one-out double and a bases-loaded walk as Washington scored all its runs in the ninth inning during a 6-2 win over the Astros in Palm Beach on Wednesday. Kieboom also scored in the frame when Yadiel Hernandez followed with another two-bagger.

Kieboom and Hernandez's doubles came at the expense of Forrest Whitley , the top Astros prospect.

The converted shortstop, MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect, has been contending with veterans Asdrúbal Cabrera and Starlin Castro for the role of Anthony Rendon 's replacement in D.C. Kieboom's recorded seven hits in 28 Grapefruit League at-bats (.250), with the double counting as his second extra-base hit and the run-scoring walk representing his second RBI.

The 22-year-old turned in an impressive campaign with Triple-A Fresno last season. But Kieboom only had five hits in 39 Major League at-bats and was unable to hang on to the postseason roster as the club made its World Series run.

Second-ranked Nationals prospect Luis Garcia also pitched in to the club's late rally. The 19-year-old infielder drove a single to left field to bring home Hernandez with the go-ahead run. Garcia, the No. 97 overall prospect, has excelled this spring, batting .435 with a homer and four RBIs in 23 at-bats.

The first two innings went smoothly for Whitley, the No. 19 overall prospect. He worked around two hits and a walk in the seventh and eighth, but recorded just one out in the ninth before being lifted. The 22-year-old right-hander was charged with two runs on four hits in 2 1/3 frames. Whitley sports a 7.50 ERA in six innings this spring.

Blue Jays 14, Orioles 2

Toronto's No. 22 prospect Santiago Espinal blasted a two-run pinch-hit homer in the fifth and added a seventh-inning single. The club's No. 13 prospect Otto Lopez pinch ran and scored on Espinal's dinger. Orioles No. 4 prospect Ryan Mountcastle went hitless in four plate appearances and seventh-ranked Yusniel Díaz notched a base hit in three at-bats. Baltimore's No. 24 prospect Mason McCoy reached on a fielding error and drew a walk. Box score

Marlins 3, Yankees 1

No. 92 overall prospect Deivi Garcia was charged with his second straight Grapefruit League loss. Garcia allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Miami's No. 27 prospect Alex Vesia notched a punchout in a 1-2-3 ninth for the save. Box score

Braves 3, Twins 2

Shea Langeliers -- the No. 70 overall prospect -- got the start behind the plate, going 1-for-3 for Atlanta. Minnesota's No. 2 and 3 prospects Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach combined to go 0-for-3, with the latter working a walk. Box score

Giants 6, Rangers 4

Although wet grounds limited play to five innings, San Francisco's No. 11 prospect Mauricio Dubón kept up his torrid spring pace with a double and a run scored across three at-bats. The 25-year-old led off the third with his third two-bagger in the Cactus League before scoring on Austin Slater 's double. Dubon is hitting .345 with a 1.022 OPS this spring as he vies for an Opening Day spot. On the other side, fifth-ranked Rangers prospect Nick Solak finished 1-for-3 with a single. No. 9 Joe Palumbo got the start, yielding four runs on five hits and a walk with two punchouts. Box score

Red Sox 3, Rays 1

Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect Shane McClanahan smoothed out his difficult spring with a scoreless outing. The 22-year-old southpaw worked around two hits and a walk and recorded a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. McClanahan brought down his ERA to 12.00 through six Grapefruit League appearances. Box score

Cubs 3, Padres (ss) 2

San Diego's No. 16 prospect Reggie Lawson retired the side in order with one strikeout to push his team's early no-hit bid through the sixth. Seventeenth-ranked Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with his second double of the spring and a run scored. Box score

Dodgers 4, Brewers 1 (seven innings)

Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect Gavin Lux went 1-for-2 with a single and a run in the rain-shortened game. Milwaukee's No. 13 prospect Devin Williams issued two walks in a scoreless third of an inning. Box score