Kieboom powers Salt River to victory

The second-ranked Nationals prospect finished 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Salt River to a 10-9 victory over Scottsdale at Salt River Fields.

Carter Kieboom hadn't gotten off to the hottest start in the Arizona Fall League, but he broke through with his biggest day yet Wednesday.

Kieboom came into the game hitting .115 through eight contests and bounced into a double play in the first inning. In the fourth, though, MLB.com's No. 37 prospect swung at the first pitch against eighth-ranked Astros prospect J.B. Bukauskas and beat out an infield single. Two frames later against reliever Wyatt Strahan (Reds), Kieboom poked a single into left field.

With one run plated in the seventh after D-backs No. 3 prospect Jazz Chisholm connected on a leadoff homer, Josh Fuentes (Rockies) singled up the middle. Two batters later, Kieboom stepped in and ripped the third offering from Joe Zanghi (Mets) over the wall in left-center field.

Chisholm and fourth-ranked Arizona prospect Pavin Smith finished the contest with three hits and two RBIs apiece.

Mets No. 2 prospect Peter Alonso blasted his AFL-leading fourth long ball for Scottsdale on a three-hit, two-RBI day. Eleventh-ranked New York prospect Desmond Lindsay also added a roundtripper, his third of the fall.

Top D-backs prospect Jon Duplantier allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 3 1/3 frames for Salt River. Through 8 1/3 innings, the right-hander sports a 3.24 ERA with 13 strikeouts.

In other AFL action:

Solar Sox 4, Javelinas 3

Fourth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones doubled, singled twice and scored twice to lead Mesa over Peoria. Sixth-ranked Cubs prospect Nico Hoerner added two hits, a walk and an RBI for the Solar Sox. Eighth-ranked Chicago prospect Justin Steele allowed a run on four hits while striking out four in four innings and Eduardo Jimenez (Tigers) fanned four in two perfect innings. For Peoria, top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura singled and scored a run while second-ranked Mariners prospect Evan White doubled in four at-bats. Braves No. 23 prospect Izzy Wilson tripled home a run and Rays No. 17 prospect Joe McCarthy added an RBI single. Braves right-hander Jeremy Walker allowed two runs on six hits in three innings for the Javelinas. Gameday box score

Desert Dogs 3, Saguaros 2

Sixth-ranked Indians prospect Yu Chang doubled, singled and drove in a run and organization mate Li-Jen Chu also doubled and drove in a run for Glendale. Dodgers No. 26 prospect Jordan Sheffield allowed one hit in one frame to pick up his first AFL win. Pirates No. 16 prospect Will Craig doubled in a run and scored another while Blue Jays No. 22 prospect Santiago Espinal had two of Surprise's six hits. Fourth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Robert doubled, walked and scored in three at-bats. Zach Jackson (Blue Jays) struck out four in two perfect frames. Gameday box score