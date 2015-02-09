Lawrence goes distance in Rainiers shutout

The Mariners right-hander pitched a three-hitter for his second "Maddux" -- a shutout on fewer than 100 pitches -- in less than a year as Triple-A Tacoma beat Memphis, 5-0, on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Daniel Vogelbach, the Mariners' 11th-ranked prospect , backed him with a grand slam.

If Casey Lawrence was searching for his groove since returning from the Major Leagues last month, it looks like he found it.

Gameday box score

Lawrence (4-2) has been up and down the I-5 corridor between Tacoma and Seattle this year, making two relief appearances with the M's to start the season on March 31 and April 9 and two more on May 4-6. In between, he came out of the bullpen once and made two starts for the Rainiers. His latest return has him more firmly entrenched in a starting role, and he showed why on Tuesday.

Video: Tacoma's Lawrence finishes off shutout

Making his fourth straight start, the 30-year-old flummoxed the Redbirds all night. Lawrence was perfect until Tyler O'Neill, MLB.com's No. 75 overall prospect, rapped a two-out double to left field in the fourth inning. He followed with six consecutive outs, stranding O'Neill and later leaving aboard ninth-ranked Cardinals prospect Oscar Mercado, who doubled to left with two gone in the sixth.

Wilfredo Tovar singled with two outs in the eighth and was Memphis' last baserunner as Lawrence set down the final four batters he faced.

MiLB include

The Albright College product finished his night on 97 pitches, 67 for strikes, two more than he threw in an eight-hit shutout against Albuquerque last July 3. In that gem, Lawrence threw 77 of 95 pitches for strikes, fanning seven without issuing a walk.

Vogelbach was the offensive catalyst for the Rainiers, clubbing his big blast to right-center field in the third inning for his 10th homer of the season.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis added an RBI single to right in the eighth for the Rainiers.