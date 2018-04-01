Cardinals land right-hander Meisner from A's
St. Louis trades experienced Lucas to Oakland in swap of pitchers
By Josh Jackson / MiLB.com | March 31, 2018 12:50 PM ET
Casey Meisner is on the move again.
The Cardinals acquired the 22-year-old hurler on Saturday from the Athletics in exchange for fellow right-hander Josh Lucas, Oakland announced.
Meisner, who was ranked No. 27 among A's prospects, was a third-round pick of the Mets in 2013. After 208 2/3 strong innings across four levels in the New York system, he was traded to Oakland for Tyler Clippard in July 2015. A 6-foot-7 Texan who can generate a downward plane on his fastball, he also throws an above-average curveball and changeup, and a slider he continues to work on. He went 10-9 with a 4.04 ERA over 28 games -- 24 starts -- between Class A Advanced Stockton and Double-A Midland last year.
Video: Midland's Meisner finishes the seventh
He'll head back to the Texas League to open the 2018 Minor League season, as St. Louis assigned him to Double-A Springfield.
Lucas competed for a roster spot with the Cardinals this spring -- going unscored upon for 11 1/3 innings over nine Grapefruit League games -- but was designated for assignment on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Florida native made five big league appearances with St. Louis last year, putting up a 3.68 ERA over 7 1/3 innings. Over 196 Minors games -- 14 starts -- he's gone 24-17 with a 3.38 ERA and 49 saves in 60 chances.
The A's have optioned Lucas to Triple-A Nashville.
