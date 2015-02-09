Mullins cycles Baysox into EL Finals

The Orioles outfielder led off the game with a home run on his way to hitting for the cycle as the Baysox advanced to the Eastern League Championship Series with a 12-5 victory over Harrisburg at FNB Field. He went 5-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored, helping Bowie take the best-of-5 semifinals, 3-1.

Cedric Mullins wasted no time in setting the tone for Bowie on Saturday afternoon. Then he made some history.

Video: Baysox' Mullins doubles for cycle

"It's great," Bowie manager Buck Britton said. "I just told them congratulations and, you know, to start the way we started and end up where we are at, it's a testament to how much hard work they have put in. They deserve this moment and have earned this moment. We are now three wins away from completing this journey."

The Baysox will play Trenton in the best-of-5 Finals, beginning Tuesday in Trenton.

Gameday box score

On the second pitch of the game, Mullins went yard to left field off Carson Teel to give Bowie an instant lead. The switch-hitter singled to left in the second and to right in the fourth, both against the southpaw, who was making his Double-A debut.

The Baysox extended the lead to 6-0 in the second, something Britton credited for helping calm his players.

"Anytime you can jump out to a lead like that, everybody kind of relaxes a little bit, especially your starting pitcher," he said. "It gives them some breathing room and a chance to take a deep breath."

After being called out on strikes in the sixth, Mullins smacked a triple to center off right-hander Jhonatan German to drive in Brett Cumberland and Preston Palmeiro. He completed the cycle in the ninth, ripping a double to right off fellow Major League veteran Greg Holland.

It was Bowie's first cycle since Manny Machado recorded one on Aug. 4, 2012 against Trenton. The last Eastern League playoff cycle came just two years ago, as Trenton's Thairo Estrada accomplished the feat in Game 2 of the 2017 semifinals against Binghamton.

In 51 regular-season games with the Baysox, Mullins batted .271 with five dingers, 11 doubles, 35 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and 18 RBIs. With Triple-A Norfolk, the 24-year-old hit .205 with five homers, two triples, eight doubles, 40 runs scored, 13 steals and 24 RBIs in 66 contests.

Mullins also appeared in 22 games with the Orioles, going 6-for-64 (.094) with a triple, seven runs scored and four RBIs.

That experience has paid off for the Baysox, with younger teammates leaning on the outfielder for leadership.

"He's been great," Britton said. "He's been nothing but a pro down here ... a leader for us and teaching the guys what it takes to play at that level. We are playing in some meaningful games here in the playoffs and he's just been a leader, not much in words but how he has gone about his actions."

Palmeiro also had a big day at the plate, notching three hits -- including a two-run homer -- and four RBIs. O's No. 5 prospect Yusniel Diaz contributed two hits and two RBIs, while 13th-ranked Ryan McKenna and No. 25 Mason McCoy both had three hits and scored twice.

Orioles No. 20 prospect Alex Wells (1-0) gave up a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings for the win. After Zach Muckenhirn surrendered four runs on four hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings, Luis Gonzalez hurled 1 2/3 perfect frames to seal the win.

Nationals No. 26 prospect Cole Freeman had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Senators.