Spanberger clubbing homers in bunches

After going deep twice for the Class A Tourists on Saturday, the Rockies No. 25 prospect replicated the feat Sunday, smashing two homers in Asheville's 7-6 loss to Greenville at Fluor Field at the West End.

"It's really just working with my swing and getting a pitch I can handle and not missing it," Spanberger said. "Sometimes you get a pitch to hit, and if you miss it, you're [in trouble]. If you don't miss it, you have to take advantage of them."

At the University of Arkansas, the 2017 sixth-round pick developed late as a power hitter, crushing homers 10 times in his final 16 contests. Spanberger carried that power over to the professional ranks with 14 home runs in the South Atlantic League in 48 games.

"I changed my swing a little bit from sophomore year to my junior year in college," he said. "It's really about sticking with a certain approach. I'm not lifting the ball but also not having a ground-ball-approach swing, more a line-drive like swing and hit the ball hard. The biggest change hasn't been anything drastic, it's just more the approach mentally. A few tweaks in the swing and that's about it."

Spanberger has struck out 46 times in 49 games and he's trying to cut those down by focusing on making hard contact.

"If you hit early in the count, you won't ever get to two strikes," he said. "That obviously cuts down strikeouts. But if you do, just get in there and battle. If things get close, at least foul it off. Don't just take the strike threes. I feel like I can hit any pitch thrown near the plate, I can at the least foul it off. But really you need to be short and sweet to it and not try to do too much with the pitch."

Spanberger went 10 games between long balls before going yard twice Saturday. Then he homered to right field off a fastball on the first pitch to lead off the second before blasting another off a 1-0 fastball to center to open the sixth frame Sunday.

"It just proves you're made for this league," he said. "It's rare to do it, but you come out of it just hoping to do it tomorrow or the next day or so. It's really just one at-bat. Yeah, you get a bunch of confidence, but you have to keep going out there and proving it."

The Illinois native also went yard and plated six runs May 9 in Asheville's 14-10 win over Greensboro.

Last season with Rookie-level Grand Junction, Spanberger belted 19 dingers in 60 games, including a two-homer game on Aug. 24 in a 9-4 victory over Orem.

"People throw a lot more strikes than they did at Rookie-level last season," he said. "It's more just attacking early and getting ahead when you have a chance. If they give you a pitch to hit, just hit it. Don't be too selective because everyone is good and can strike you out or get you out in different ways."

Austin Bernard also went yard while Taylor Snyder tripled in a run and scored once for the Tourists.

Lorenzo Cedrola led Greenville offensively with three hits, three RBIs and two runs.