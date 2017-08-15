Emeralds' Lange dazzles in third career start

The Cubs' 2017 first-round pick allowed one hit and struck out a career-high five over three innings in Class A Short Season Eugene's 2-1 loss to Spokane on Monday night at PK Park.

Progress is difficult to measure after only three Minor League appearances, but Alex Lange has already made a lasting impression on the mound.

The three inning-start was the longest professional outing for the 21-year-old, who was selected 30th overall in June.

Lange retired the side in order in the first inning, capped with a pair of strikeouts. Rangers No. 26 prospect Matt Whatley led off the second with a single and stole second, but the right-hander got Curtis Terry to ground out and fanned Austin O'Banion.

Chicago's fourth-ranked prospect finished his 36-pitch effort by striking out Cristian Inoa and Miguel Aparicio, Texas' No. 25 prospect.

Lange made his pro debut for the Emeralds on Aug. 4, when he struck out three over two scoreless frames against Spokane. He followed that up by allowing four runs -- three earned -- over 1 2/3 innings last Wednesday vs. Boise before rebounding against the Indians.

The Louisiana State product ended his collegiate career by going 10-5 with a 2.97 ERA and a team-leading 150 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings in 2017. In three seasons with the Tigers, the Missouri native went 30-9 and posted a 2.91 ERA while averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Jesus Camargo followed Lange by allowing one hit without a walk and four strikeouts in five innings. Brian Glowicki (1-2) surrendered two unearned runs on one hit and two walks while fanning two in the ninth.

Spokane starter Tyler Phillips (2-2) surrendered one run on four hits while matching career highs with eight strikeouts over eight innings. Noah Bremer struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Emeralds third baseman Jhonny Bethencourt's ninth-inning fielding error allowed Aparicio to score the Indians' first run. Two batters later, Clayton Middleton's sacrifice fly plated No. 8 prospect Chris Seise with the go-ahead run.

Ramsey Romano's groundout in the fourth drove in Brandon Hughes for Eugene.