Smokies' Abbott ends year in stellar fashion

The Cubs' No. 16 prospect struck out 10 and allowed two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings as Double-A Tennessee coasted to a 10-3 triumph over Mobile on Saturday at Hank Aaron Stadium. He extended his shutout streak to 22 2/3 frames.

There's ending the season on a high note and then there's what Cory Abbott has done.

Video: Tennessee's Abbott racks up 10 strikeouts

Abbott (8-8) began the game with four consecutive strikeouts, three of them swinging, and retired the first seven hitters he faced before Roberto Baldoquin drew a one-out walk in the third.

The right-hander fanned Angels No. 2 prospect Brandon Marsh for the second time leading off the fourth but walked Gareth Morgan on four pitches with two outs before Jhoan Urena lined a double to right field for the BayBears' first hit. Jordan Zimmerman flied to right to end the threat.

Abbott retired the side in order in the fifth with two punchouts, but sixth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones led off the sixth with a single and Marsh walked. The 23-year-old was able to get Jack Kruger to bounce into a double play before striking out Morgan to end the frame, his start and -- likely -- his season. He threw 55 of 91 pitches for strikes.

The San Diego native did not give up an earned run in his last four starts, tossing seven shutout framesi on Aug. 25 against Birmingham to earn Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors. He last allowed an earned run on Aug. 9 against Biloxi and went 3-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 36 2/3 innings in August.

Since he was named a midseason All-Star, the 2017 second-round pick has a 2.53 ERA in 74 2/3 frames. Overall, Abbott finished with a 3.01 ERA that puts him sixth on the circuit with a league-leading 166 strikeouts over 146 2/3 inning. In 115 innings last season between Class A South Bend and Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach, the Loyola Marymount product went 8-6 with a 2.50 ERA and 131 punchouts.