Iowa's Underwood extends shutout streak

The Cubs' 29th-ranked prospect extended his scoreless streak to 13 2/3 innings Friday by pitching shutout ball into the seventh as Triple-A Iowa held on for a 5-3 win over Omaha at Werner Park.

Nearly six years after the Cubs paid him more than $1 million to pass on a commitment to the University of Georgia, Duane Underwood Jr. appears to be putting together health and performance.

Gameday box score

Underwood (2-3), a 2012 second-round pick out of a Georgia high school, allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings. He did not give up a hit until Royals No. 15 prospect Ryan O'Hearn singled to left leading off the fifth. The 23-year-old yielded two more hits and was replaced by right-hander Randy Rosario after a two-out double in the seventh by Frank Schwindel.

Friday's outing followed a seven-inning, one-hit gem on May 6 at Round Rock in which Underwood fanned seven and walked two. He lowered his ERA to 2.62, which ranks eighth in the Pacific Coast League.

Overall, it was Underwood's fourth scoreless outing in 2018, following an encouraging season in which he set career highs in innings, strikeouts, wins and starts. Health has been an issue for the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder as he dealt with elbow soreness, forearm tightness and inflammation in missing parts of 2015 and 2016.

Video: Cubs' Underwood fans Arteaga

This year, the talent that made him coveted as a prep player is showing through. He's flashed good control with seven walks over 34 1/3 innings.

Underwood got support in the form of timely hitting as the Cubs took advantage of seven walks. A walk and a passed ball helped set up Iowa's first run in the third when Mike Freeman singled home Chesny Young. Efren Navarro's sacrifice fly made it 2-0. The I-cubs tacked on two in the sixth on an RBI double by Ryan Court and a sacrifice fly by Young.

Iowa made it 5-0 in the ninth when Rademacher's fly ball scored Young, who walked.

Randy Rosario got four outs in relief of Underwood, striking out one. Dillon Maples retired one batter and walked four in the ninth and Major League veteran Shae Simmons gave up a two-run single to Paulo Orlando before getting the final two outs.

Royals No. 21 prospect Heath Fillmyer (2-3) surrendered four runs on eight hits over six innings, walking three and striking out four.