Jimenez breaks out the lumber for Pelicans

No lights were harmed at Grainger Stadium on Monday night, which might have been considered a minor miracle with Eloy Jimenez batting six times.

The 20-year-old homered and tied his career high with four hits as Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach scored four times in the top of the 11th to outlast Down East, 11-7.

It marked the fourth four-hit game of Jimenez's career and his first since last July 29 with Class A South Bend. The outfielder didn't break any lights with his go-ahead two-run homer to right-center field in the 11th, but did break out of an 8-for-38 funk over his previous nine games.

"We're trying to slow things down mechanically and mentally for him," Myrtle Beach hitting coach Guillermo Martinez said. "He's been trying to do too much recently, but today he demonstrated what type of hitter he is."

The top Cubs prospect sandwiched a strikeout around singles to left and center and scored on Matt Rose's three-run homer in the fifth. Jimenez lined his third single of the game into right and scored during the Pelicans' four-run seventh before grounding out to end the eighth.

With the game tied, 7-7, in the 11th and Trent Giambrone on second following a leadoff double, MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect launched his eighth round-tripper over the right-field fence for his first four-hit game of the season. Jimenez is batting .277/.358/.504 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs in 38 games. He missed the first five weeks of the season with a bone bruise in his right shoulder suffered during Spring Training with the Cubs.

"We talked about him missing so much time, but it is what it is," Martinez said of his discussion with Jimenez. "He has to come out and just continue to do what he's been doing since last year, and that's be a complete hitter. He's had [141] at-bats, which really isn't that many, so he shouldn't panic at all. He's committed and knows what he needs to do. Today, he did that."

Jimenez burst onto the prospect scene after a standout year in the Midwest League in 2016. The Dominican Republic native hit .329/.369/.532 with 57 extra-base hits and 81 RBIs in 112 games for South Bend. Although his Carolina League debut was delayed until May 14 due to injury, Jimenez has shown Martinez he's the real deal.

"He's just 20 years old, but the way he presents himself is remarkable. The way he talks and leads in the clubhouse is really unbelievable," the 32-year-old hitting instructor said. "He's not 20 years old mentally at all. You talk to him and it's like talking to a veteran. He knows what he wants and knows what he needs to do. He's the complete package.

"I think the most impressive thing to me is his work ethic and aptitude. Eloy's a very smart kid and he knows what to do to get better. Understanding where he's at right now as a player and as a person is key. He stays calm and has complete control of himself and the game."

Jesse Hodges homered and drove in a season-high five runs for the Pelicans. Rose fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle and Giambrone chipped in three hits.

Cubs 10th-ranked prospect Thomas Hatch allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Scott Effross (4-1) surrendered one hit and struck out two over 2 2/3 scoreless frames for the win.

Rangers No. 13 prospect Josh Morgan hit a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the eighth for the Wood Ducks.