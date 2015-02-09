Southern notes: Hoerner handles pressure

Nico Hoerner may be the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs organization, but the shortstop out of Stanford doesn't put too much thought into being in the spotlight as he rolls through his first season of Double-A baseball with the Tennessee Smokies.

"I'm very fortunate to be in the situation I'm in, and I'm trying to make the most of it every day," Hoerner said. "Nothing is guaranteed. I don't think of it as high pressure. I think of it as an amazing opportunity, and one I don't take for granted at all."

Hoerner knows what it's like to be without baseball. In April, he was hit by a pitch and broke his wrist, sidelining him for two months.

Last season, his first as a pro after being drafted 24th overall, he suffered an elbow ligament injury diving for a ball while playing for Class A South Bend. He missed the final six weeks of the year.

"When I got hurt this year everyone was telling me you will be so excited when you come back and will have learned a lot and be happy about being healthy again," Hoerner said. "I was like, 'No, I kind of already did that last year.' But both injuries were out of my control. It wasn't like I did something stupid. That helps with the mental side of it."

Both injuries proved to be blessings.

He was sent to the Arizona Fall League in 2018 to get extra at-bats and made them count, producing a slash line of .337/.362/.506 in 21 games with the Solar Sox. His hit total (30) was the second highest in league play.

"That was huge. It changed everything for me," Hoerner said. "Getting in those extra at-bats at a higher level was big. I got a good look at the talent out there and it was cool socially as I was able to get to know some of the future players in the big leagues. It was just a great experience overall."

This year, while battling back from his injury, he spent time on a rehab assignment in Arizona, where he had an opportunity to improve his versatility, which is something the 22-year-old is banking on to help earn him a big league call-up one day.

"They gave me an outfield glove and I went through a crash course on playing the outfield," Hoerner said. "I've played 10 games in center since coming back and have also played at second and at short. It gives you different perspectives and playing the middle of the field, you are always going to be an important part of the action."

Hoerner appears to be on a fast track to Major League ball. He spent some time with big league club in Spring Training and took a great deal from the experience.

"I learned a lot from watching, just seeing the daily work those guys put in and the attention to detail," Hoerner said. "You always have an image of how things are done, but until you see it, you don't really see what it means to be a Major League player."

That experience and the impression he made on the Cubs while in Spring Training earned him the opportunity to start the season in Double-A just one year after being drafted, something Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber both did as well.

Hoerner has come through with 46 hits, including 11 doubles, and he's driven in 16 runs. He owns a .261/.332/.409 slash line in his time in the Southern League.

Video: Tennessee's Hoerner homers

"From the beginning this season, it's been about development and getting myself as ready as I can be for whatever the future holds," Hoerner said. "I feel like I'm in a good spot."

He adds that the Southern League has been quite the learning experience.

"It's been valuable playing against older and more experienced players," Hoerner said. "You definitely become more aware of your strengths and weaknesses and kind of just go off that.

A former soccer player, Hoerner remembers being at practice one day while in high school on a field near batting cages. It served as a reminder that baseball was no doubt the sport for him.

"It drove me crazy not being able to be over there," Hoerner said. "I stopped playing soccer after my sophomore year and just put all of my time into baseball."

His work ethic is something he is known for, though he points out it's something he doesn't really think about, calling it a part of doing things the right way.

Hoerner hopes to one day play for the Cubs. He had a chance last year to see Chicago for the first time.

"Seeing Wrigley and the fans, and getting to see the clubhouse, if that doesn't make all of this worth it, I don't know what would," Hoerner said. "To be able to contribute to that team, it would be one of the coolest things I've done in my life."

Hoerner is looking forward to spending time with family and friends in the offseason, knowing that time is more precious now. Until then, he's putting all his focus on making the final weeks of the season count.

"I want to maintain the same energy level and play my best baseball," Hoerner said. "I take pride in finishing strong. I missed two months, so I have no excuse for being tired. I want to enjoy the time and good results will come out of that."

In brief

Salazar shines: Alejandro Salazar came through with a pair of hits Monday for the Mississippi Braves in a 3-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies. It was the only multi-hit game for the M-Braves. Salazar has played in 97 games in 2019 and has 74 hits. The 23-year-old out of Venezuela has tallied two or more hits 16 times this season.

Count on Contreras: Mark Contreras delivered in a big way for his Pensacola Blue Wahoos Monday in a 7-4 come-from-behind win over Birmingham. Contreras tallied two hits and drove in two runs to help Pensacola rally from a 4-0 deficit and win for the 12th time in its last 15 games. The ninth-round pick of the Twins in 2017 has produced 44 hits in all in Double A this season.