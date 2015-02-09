Hoerner's a hit in Midwest League debut

The Cubs' first-round pick singled twice and made a tremendous defensive play in his debut for Class A South Bend, which fell to Beloit, 8-1, at Four Winds Field.

From Arizona to Oregon to Indiana, it's been a successful two weeks for Nico Hoerner . And it only got better Thursday night.

Hoerner is batting a combined .316/.447/.526 with nine runs, six stolen bases and four extra-base hits in the first 11 games of his professional career.

Hours after officially joining South Bend, the 21-year-old was slotted in the three-hole for South Bend and he wasted little time getting to work. He ripped a first-inning single to center and then went to right for another base hit in the third for his fourth professional multi-hit effort. Hoerner grounded out to third in his final two at-bats.

Not to be outdone in the box, the shortstop also flashed a quick glove in the field. With a run already in and Beloit's Logan Farrar on third, Mickey McDonald scorched a liner toward short. Hoerner climbed the ladder and made a stellar leaping snag to prevent a run.

Chicago selected the Oakland, California, native with the 24th overall pick out Stanford University and inked him to a $2,724,000 bonus on June 20.

Hoerner was assigned to the Rookie-level Arizona League and debuted six days later with a pair of extra-base hits and three runs scored while reaching safely four times in three games. He moved on to Class A Short Season Eugene, where he homered twice in seven contests before earning his second promotion in two weeks.

Considered a strong two-way player at Stanford, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder hit .305/.352/.409 in 167 games with the Cardinal, including a career-high .349 this past season. Hoerner's ability to make contact -- he struck out 22 times in 232 collegiate at-bats -- has carried over to his pro career. He's fanned three times while earning seven walks in his first 47 plate appearances.

Michael Cruz homered and doubled for South Bend.

Hunter Hargrove drove in two runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle for Beloit, which also got three hits and two RBIs from Farrar. Starter Jean Ruiz (3-6) allowed one run and six hits over six innings to earn the win. The 21-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out one while completing six frames for the second time this season.