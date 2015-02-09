Thompson anchors Pelicans' one-hitter

The Cubs' 18th-ranked prospect allowed one hit, struck out eight and retired the final 16 batters he faced Saturday as Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach edged Carolina, 1-0, at Five County Stadium.

His third start against them couldn't have gone much better.

Keegan Thompson had faced the Carolina Mudcats twice before this season with mixed results.

Thompson (2-3), known for his excellent control, did not walk a batter and has issued only nine free passes over 47 1/3 innings while striking out 46.

The Auburn product faced the Mudcats on April 25 at Five County Stadium and blanked them on two hits over five innings. Carolina came back six days later and got him for three runs on seven hits over five frames.

The difference for Thompson on Saturday was command.

"I just had to trust what I have," he said when asked what was different about Saturday's outing. "Just go with my stuff, and I finally had good command. I was hitting the corners. It was my fastball command. I don't think I missed many [pitches]."

The 6-foot, 193-pounder threw 58 of 81 pitches for strikeouts. He allowed only a two-out single to top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura in the first before setting down everyone else he faced, fanning seven.

Thompson said he wasn't focusing on Hiura, despite his pedigree as MLB.com's 51st overall prospect.

"I was just aggressive with everybody. You can't put the focus on one guy, otherwise you'll let the mind slip. You just have to attack every hitter," the Alabama native said.

Scouts say Thompson's best secondary pitches are his curveball and slider.

"For me, it's any given day," he said when asked which pitch he believes is better. "I really like having both. Today, it was more curveball."

Thompson said he uses the curveball as a chase pitch and won't throw it early in the count often. Scouts say he also has feel for the changeup and some project it could end up as a plus offering.

Thompson had to be as good on Saturday because the Pelicans didn't do much against Conor Harber (1-2). The right-hander gave up just five hits and a walk in five innings. He hurt himself in the fifth, throwing consecutive wild pitches after Andruw Monasterio singled. One out later, Jhonny Pereda singled home the game's only run.

Tyler Peyton pitched three perfect innings for his third save.

As the former ace of the Auburn staff, Thompson said he was keeping an eye on the Southeastern Conference Tournament, where the Tigers were eliminated Friday by Mississippi.

"They played well the first couple of games. They've got a run in them," he said, noting that perhaps they've done enough to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Thompson certainly did enough for his team on Saturday.