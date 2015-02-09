Cubs' Hoerner lands on 7-day IL

The Cubs' second-ranked prospect was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 24. Hoerner exited Double-A Tennessee's contest against Chattanooga on Tuesday following his second at-bat, when a 2-2 offering from Lookouts starter Tejay Antone hit him in the left wrist.

Video: Tennessee's Hoerner hit on forearm

The 21-year-old has not played since, but the Chicago Tribune reported that the extent of the damage was only a bruise. He is eligible to return to the lineup as early as the middle of next week if the injury has healed sufficiently at that point.

Chicago was aggressive with its 2018 first-round selection out of Stanford (24th overall) by sending him to the Southern League -- skipping him over Class A Advanced and only having spent four games at Class A -- for his full season debut. MLB.com's No. 95 overall prospect rewarded that decision by embarking on a solid start with the Smokies. Through 17 games, Hoerner batted .293/.388/.483 with six RBIs, seven walks and eight strikeouts. The shortstop's lone homer was an inside-the-parker.

In 2018, the Oakland, California native went from All-Pac-12 to first-rounder to Minor Leaguer, playing in 14 games total. With South Bend, he suffered a left elbow injury that cost him the rest of the regular season while diving for a ball. Hoerner salvaged some of the missed time by lighting up the Arizona Fall League with a .337/.362/.506 slash line with four doubles, four triples and 11 RBIs over 21 contests.

"Nico is awesome," Cubs farm director Jaron Madison told MLB.com in March. "I think the most impressive thing about him is the kid -- the makeup and the person he is. He's a team guy, a leader, and he connects really well with his teammates. You don't normally get that from guys who go in the first round."