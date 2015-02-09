Cubs' Darvish exits rehab after one inning

The Cubs right-hander lasted just one inning in his latest attempt to return to a mound, throwing 19 pitches before exiting with a trainer before the start of the second inning in Class A South Bend's 3-0 win over Great Lakes.

Yu Darvish's stay in South Bend will be very short, even by rehabbing big leaguers' standards.

In a video posted on the club's Twitter account, the Japanese star told reporters he was "disappointed" he had to leave the game that early.

"The first inning was great," Darvish said through an interpreter. "But during the warmup [before the second inning], I felt something in there like the last time. Even though I felt the same thing, I continued to throw [in his June rehab start]. This time I stopped."

Darvish demurred when asked about the ailment.

"I can't really tell right now," he said. "It depends on how I feel tomorrow."

Signed to a six-year, $126 million contract in the offseason, Darvish hasn't pitched for the Cubs since May 20 because of right triceps tendinitis. He made a rehab start on June 25 in South Bend and pitched five innings, but felt pain after the appearance.

Darvish told reporters he has requested an MRI exam. In eight starts for the big league team, the 32-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.

"The last pitch was 95 mph and I felt really good," Darvish said. "I didn't feel any abnormalities. Certainly, I feel most disappointed."