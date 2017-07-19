White Sox call up top prospect Moncada

After landing third-ranked Yankees prospect Blake Rutherford in a blockbuster trade with the Yankees, the White Sox will call up baseball's No. 1 prospect and reliever Brad Goldberg from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, the club confirmed Tuesday.

"We're not bringing him here to sit, we're bringing him here to continue the development that needs to take place in Chicago," White Sox GM Rick Hahn said. "He still has some work to do, he's obviously still very young, but we feel that he's ready for that next challenge that comes at the big league level."

Moncada has amassed a .282/.377/.447 slash line with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 80 games with the Knights this season. He represented his native Cuba by suiting up for the World Team for the second consecutive year during the Futures Game earlier this month. After hitting .236 in June, Moncada turned it around in July, compiling a .283 average with two roundtrippers and six RBIs over 13 games.

Originally signed by the Red Sox for $63 million in March 2015, Moncada was acquired by the White Sox last offseason along with third-ranked prospect Michael Kopech, No. 11 Luis Alexander Basabe and No. 25 Victor Diaz in the Chris Sale deal.

The second baseman went 4-for-19 during an eight-game stint with Boston last September.

"There's gonna be growing pains here. He's not a finished product," Hahn said. "I don't expect any of these players as they make their debuts here in the coming months and years, despite how highly anticipated they may be, there's still gonna be an element of development that's going to happen in Chicago. And the thought is that it's time for Yoan to get that opportunity to take that next step."

In three seasons in the Minor Leagues, Moncada has hit .285 with 35 home runs and 136 RBIs in 267 games.

Goldberg (3-1) compiled a 2.58 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP with four saves in five opportunities over 28 relief appearances with Charlotte. The 27-year-old was tagged for four runs in one-third of an inning for Chicago in early June.