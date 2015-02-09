Knights' Kopech dazzles in scoreless effort

The No. 2 White Sox prospect turned in six scoreless innings, striking out nine as Triple-A Charlotte edged Durham, 2-1, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Kopech allowed four hits and two walks during his third scoreless outing of the season.

The one consistent aspect of Michael Kopech's season has been inconsistency from start to start. That's hardly unexpected for a 22-year-old pitcher at Triple-A, but outings like Monday's show just how dominant he can be.

Locked in a pitchers' duel with Durham starter Colin Poche, the right-hander retired five of the first six batters he faced. Handed a 1-0 lead in the third, Kopech surrendered a leadoff double to Roberto Pena and walked Jeremy Hazelbaker with one out. He kept the Bulls off the board with back-to-back strikeouts of Kean Wong and Rays No. 14 prospect Brandon Lowe.

Kopech worked around a one-out single by ninth-ranked Rays prospect Justin Williams in the fourth and retired the side in order in the fifth.

Still nursing the one-run lead in the sixth, he surrendered consecutive two-out singles to Brandon Snyder and Williams, putting runners at the corners. With the count 2-2 on Andrew Velazquez, the 2014 first-rounder uncorked a pitch that scooted away from catcher Dustin Garneau. Snyder attempted to score but Kopech tag him out at the plate, wrapping up the righty's first scoreless effort since May 18.

MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect lowered his ERA by nearly half a run, to 4.68, and snapped a streak of four consecutive starts with four or more walks. His nine punchouts increased his season total to 97, good for second in the International League behind Pawtucket's Jalen Beeks and seventh in the Minors.

Jose Rondon's solo homer in the eighth snapped a 1-1 tie and helped hand the win to Jeanmar Gomez (1-1), who gave up a run in the seventh. Ian Hamilton, Chicago's 19th-ranked prospect, worked around a hit in the ninth while striking out two en route to his first Triple-A save.

Poche was charged with one run on three hits and a walk while collecting three strikeouts in two innings.

Jason Coats hit a solo homer to account for the Bulls' only run.