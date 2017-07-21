Jimenez bashes first homer since trade

In his sixth game with his new club and making his home debut with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Chicago's No. 2 prospect hit his first homer since being acquired from the Cubs and added two doubles in the Dash's 7-6 loss to the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night.

Eloy Jimenez doesn't look like he needed much time to get used to being a member of the White Sox organization.

Video: Dash's Jimenez belts solo shot

In his first week, Jimenez has hit .409 (9-for-22) and sports a 1.182 OPS with a homer, three doubles and six RBIs. The outfield prospect has seven hits and 13 total bases in his last four games.

"What I saw from Jimenez before the trade was that he does everything the right way," Winston-Salem manager Willie Harris told MiLB.com after Jimenez's debut against his former team on July 13. "He hustles and he has a good understanding of the game. We're just excited to have him. He's got a ton of hype around him and he makes our lineup a lot better."

Gameday box score

MiLB include

MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect started his night with a double to left field in the first and scored on a groundout by Brady Conlan. In the fourth, Jimenez showed off his 60-grade power by sending a 1-1 pitch from Salem starter Matthew Kent the other way for a solo homer, his ninth of the season.

"I just want to see the kid hit," Harris said of the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder. "I saw him take batting practice today and it was absolutely amazing. I'm looking forward to seeing him get going and seeing what he's capable of doing on the field.

The 20-year-old added a double to center in the eighth -- his 20th extra-base hit this season.

Video: Jimenez's second double for Winston-Salem

In 48 games with Winston-Salem and Myrtle Beach, Jimenez has a .288/.370/.514 slash line with nine homers and 39 RBIs.

• Get tickets to a Dash game »

Zack Collins, Chicago's No. 10 prospect, slammed his 13th homer of the year for the Dash.