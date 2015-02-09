White Sox promote Vaughn to Winston-Salem

The White Sox promoted the 2019 third overall pick to Class A Advanced Winston-Salem on Wednesday, the club announced.

Andrew Vaughn was arguably the most advanced college hitter in the 2019 Draft, and was expected to move quickly as a result. His own organization seems to agree with that assessment.

The Dash will be Vaughn's third club since signing for $7,221,200 out of California on June 28. He shot out of the gate by going 9-for-15 (.600) with a homer and two doubles over three games in the Arizona League, prompting a promotion to Class A Kannapolis on July 5. He hit .253/.388/.410 with two homers, seven doubles, 18 strikeouts and 14 walks over 23 games with the Intimidators.

Video: Intimidators' Vaughn goes yard to left

The 21-year-old first baseman was a star during all three years at Cal. He was the 2018 Golden Spikes winner as a sophomore after hitting .402/.531/.819 with 23 homers in 54 games for the Golden Bears before a solid junior campaign in which he produced a .374/.539/.704 line with 15 homers in 52 games. Vaughn has a plus hit tool and plus power potential from the right side, making his quick rise through the White Sox system no surprise.

MLB.com named Vaughn its No. 23 overall prospect and the top first-base prospect in the game. He also ranks third in the White Sox system behind No. 5 Luis Robert and No. 18 Michael Kopech.

The White Sox have a recent history of taking college players in the first round and sending them to the Carolina League in their first pro summers. Nick Madrigal (2018), Zack Collins (2016), Zack Burdi (2016), Carson Fulmer (2015) and Carlos Rodon (2014) each reached Winston-Salem in their Draft years.

Vaughn joins a Dash roster that already boasts No. 7 White Sox prospect Steele Walker, No. 8 Jonathan Stiever and No. 17 Konnor Pilkington.