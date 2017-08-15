Jimenez headed to Double-A Birmingham

The White Sox have promoted their No. 2 prospect from Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham. The team's No. 10 prospect and 2016 first-round round pick, Zack Collins, will also be making the jump from the Carolina to the Southern League.

Birmingham will be the third team Jimenez has played for in 2017. MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect was traded from the Cubs to the White Sox on July 13 as part of a five-player deal that sent left-hander Jose Quintana the other way. He didn't have to change circuits after the trade, however, moving from Myrtle Beach to Winston-Salem. He hit .302/.375/.570 with 16 homers, three triples and 17 doubles in 71 games in the Carolina League and had been especially hot since joining the Dash, producing a .345/.410/.682 line with eight homers, one triple and 11 doubles in 29 contests.

Video: Jimenez hits his second home run of the evening

That power has been the right-handed slugger's calling card over the last two seasons, but it's emerged in a big way in his third stateside season. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in August 2013, he was MiLB.com's MiLBY winner for Breakout Prospect of the Year in 2016 after hitting .329/.369/.532 with 14 homers, three triples and 40 doubles in 112 games at Class A South Bend. He's already set his career high in homers this season, despite playing in 41 fewer games than last year after missing time with a right shoulder bruise in the spring. He also famously showed off his power at this year's Carolina League Home Run Derby, shattering a light high above left field.

Jimenez's promotion gives the Barons two highly ranked prospects: Michael Kopech (No. 12 overall) owns a 2.87 ERA with 155 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings with Birmingham.

Collins, the 10th overall pick out of the University of Miami last year, had been a top-100 prospect but slipped due to concerns with his bat. The 22-year-old catcher has been a master of the three true outcomes with a .223/.365/.443 line with 17 homers, 76 walks and 118 strikeouts in 101 games for Winston-Salem. He's heated up lately, however, going 12-for-35 (.343) with two homers, one triple, four doubles and an 8/11 K/BB ratio in 11 games this month.