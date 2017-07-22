Dash's Jimenez day-to-day with bruised foot

Eloy Jimenez has made a seamless transition from Chicago's North Side organization to the one on the South Side, but MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect will miss a little action this weekend.

Jimenez exited Friday's game with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem in the sixth inning after fouling a pitch off his foot. The White Sox and Dash released a statement on Saturday indicating that the 20-year-old outfielder is day-to-day with a bruise and that "precautionary x-rays were negative."

An update from the Dash and the @WhiteSox on @Lamantha21 after leaving Friday's game. pic.twitter.com/ZvEdy1D3Ne - Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 22, 2017

Since moving from Myrtle Beach to Winston-Salem in the Cubs-White Sox Jose Quintana blockbuster on July 13, Jimenez is batting .375/.464/.625 with a homer and three doubles in seven games. Overall in 49 Carolina League games, he has a .285/.366/.508 slash line with nine homers, two triples, nine doubles and 39 RBIs.

The trade occurred in the middle of a scheduled four-game series, with the Pelicans hosting the Dash. Although the finale was postponed, the new second-ranked White Sox prospect admitted the middle games were awkward enough.

"The first two games versus my old team [were] a little [uncomfortable] for me, but it felt normal after the game started," he said last week after delivering his second late go-ahead hit for Winston-Salem in a four-day span. "[Being traded] was kind of sad but more good than the sad. The day they told me, I was getting breakfast and the Cubs called and it was like, 'Whoa, what happened?' It was kind of a surprise for me."

Winston-Salem manager Willie Harris has been happy to have him.

"He hustles and he has a good understanding of the game. We're just excited to have him. He's got a ton of hype around him and he makes our lineup a lot better," he said after Jimenez's White Sox system debut.