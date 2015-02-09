Barons' Robert breaks out with four hits

MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect doubled and added three singles for his first knocks in the Southern League as Birmingham fell to Chattanooga, 11-4, at Regions Field.

After crushing Carolina League pitching through the season's first month, Luis Robert was off to a slow start at Double-A. That changed in a big way on Saturday night.

Video: Birmingham's Robert doubles for fourth hit

After going 0-for-12 in his first three contests with the Barons, Robert got his first hit out of the way in the bottom of the first inning when he legged out an infield single. In the fifth, the fourth-ranked White Sox prospect laced a single to left field and followed with another to center in the seventh.

Gameday box score

Already working on his fifth game of the season with at least three hits, Robert legged out a hustle double on a liner to left to finish his night.

The 21-year-old from Cuba tore apart Carolina League pitching for 19 games with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to start the season, batting .453/.512/.920 with eight homers and 24 RBIs. He was promoted to Birmingham on April 30, with Saturday's showing pushing his Southern League slash line to .267/.353/.333.

2019 MiLB include

Chattanooga churned out 15 hits, with six players putting up at least two. Reds No. 29 prospect Alfredo Rodriguez led the way with three hits, scoring twice and driving in a run out of the leadoff spot. Ibandel Isabel -- ranked 25th in the Cincinnati system -- and Brantley Bell both contributed two doubles and two RBIs.

Lookouts starter Tejay Antone (3-2) got the win, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.