Birmingham's Kopech continues stellar run

The No. 3 White Sox prospect allowed an unearned run on four hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts over seven innings to lift Double-A Birmingham over Jacksonville, 2-1, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. It was the fifth straight quality start for Kopech, who has recorded 44 strikeouts over that span.

"The thing that's impressed me the most has been how he's been able to stay in control of his body, his emotions and everything on the mound," Barons pitching coach Jose Bautista said. "Now, when he's overthrowing or something, he'll step back and think and go back to doing it the right way.

"For a guy like him, at 21 years old, it's completely different and not easy to get his mind to do that."

Kopech's best stretch of the season comes after participating in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9. After returning from Miami, the right-hander continued to work on a mechanical adjustment with Bautista, who noticed his ace was falling toward first base at the end of his delivery. The change has paid big-time dividends.

"I let it go for a month and a half, but after that I told him we needed him to pitch deep into games and throw more strikes, so we needed to do this. We started working to keep him in line and not fall off to the side every day. He did really well and picked it up quickly," Bautista explained.

Through the first half of the season, Kopech (8-7) had allowed 53 walks in 78 1/3 innings. In his first five starts after the break, the Texas native has issued five free passes over 34 frames.

"We started working on this right before he left for the Futures Game," Bautista said. "When he came back, we continued to work and that's why he's clicked lately and has thrown a lot of strikes. It's unbelievable to see how comfortable he is right now. He was trying to overthrow and I made sure he stayed through the ball more often than what he was."

Kopech struck out five of the first eight batters, but got into a jam by loading the bases with two outs in the third. After a brief visit from Bautista, Kopech escaped the threat thanks to a great play from second baseman Toby Thomas, who made a diving catch on a line drive by David Vidal.

After retiring the side in order on eight pitches in the fourth, Kopech gave up an unearned run in the fifth after left fielder Courtney Hawkins made an error on a single by Braxton Lee. The 2014 first-round pick needed just six pitches to navigate through a clean sixth before striking out the side in the seventh.

"When he gets a little tired, he gets stronger. That is exactly why we work on it," Bautista said. "He battled through the first few innings and as soon as he got a little tired, he stayed through it and he was throwing 98 miles per hour in the seventh inning."

Kopech has produced a 3.04 ERA and 1.18 WHIP and has fanned 31 percent of batters faced in 21 starts for the Barons this year. In a career-high 112 1/3 innings, MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect has 145 punchouts to tie Jackson's Ryan Atkinson for fourth in the Minor Leagues.

Trevor Richards (3-4) yielded two runs on four hits with two walks and seven whiffs over five innings for Jacksonville. The Marlins' No. 19 prospect has lost four of five second-half starts.