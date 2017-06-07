Moncada breaks out offensively for Knights

As slumps go, a hitless stretch of 13 at-bats passes for a mere blip with most hitters, but it becomes something more when the player in question is as highly regarded as Yoan Moncada.

Moncada ended a weeklong funk by going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Tuesday, but Triple-A Charlotte dropped its seventh straight game, 4-3, to Durham at BB&T Ballpark.

The three hits matched Moncada's total from his previous nine games as a 3-for-33 slump brought his average down to .286. It jumped back up to .295 after his sixth game with three or more hits this season. The Cuba native batted .312 with 13 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in the first two months of the season, but a slow start to June dropped his average below .300 on Sunday for the first time since April 27.

The top White Sox prospect lined his sixth double of the season to left field in the first inning and popped out in the third. Moncada grounded a single to right in his third at-bat and scored on the second of consecutive wild pitches by Durham starter Yonny Chirinos. The 22-year-old singled to right again in the seventh, capping his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

One night after fourth-ranked White Sox prospect Lucas Giolito struck out 11 over six innings for the Knights, Reynaldo Lopez (5-3) yielded three runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout over a season-high seven frames for Charlotte. Ranked one spot behind Giolito in the system, the right-hander came over with Giolito from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade last December.

Rays top prospect Willy Adames homered to extend his hitting streak to seven games and his RBI streak to five. Patrick Leonard clubbed a two-run shot for Durham.

Chirinos (5-0) was charged with one run on five hits and a walk while fanning three over seven innings.